BTS to play 4 shows on Las Vegas Strip

BTS accepts the award for favorite pop song for "Butter" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

One of the biggest entertainment acts of this century is headlining a quartet of shows in Las Vegas in April. We speak of KPOP icons BTS.

The boy band out of South Korea’s “BTS Permission To Dance On Stage —- Las Vegas” will perform 7:30 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, 16 at Allegiant Stadium. The in-person broadcast event “Live Play in Las Vegas” is set for MGM Grand Garden all four days.

Registration to purchase tickets is ongoing through 5 p.m. Saturday at ticketmaster.com/bts. Prices have not been announced.

The band performed its “BTS Permission TO Dance On Stage — LA” in late-November and early December of last year. BTS is also playing Seoul, South Korea on March 10, 12 and 13. It is the group’s first concerts in their home country since 2019.

