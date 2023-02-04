Burrow, Bosa, McCaffrey drop in on Tiësto show

Bengals QB Joe Burrow and several 49ers partied at Zouk Nightclub on Friday.

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers is shown with superstar DJ Tiësto at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

Supermodel and "America's Got Talent" judge Heidi Klum is shown with superstar DJ Tiësto at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is shown with superstar DJ Tiësto at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Rare Edition collectibles company founder Richard Shin and Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers are shown at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey and Maurice Hurst of the San Francisco 49ers are shown with superstar DJ Tiësto at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

Joe Burrow was in the house. But Tiësto was the signal-caller.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback, several San Francisco 49ers and supermodel/”America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum were all spotted at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World on Friday night. We had strobes, party cannons, the club’s rotating Mothership LED ceiling, and plenty of jewelry.

49ers standouts Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and Nick Bosa were all at the club and hung for a time with Tiësto, one of Zouk Group’s superstar headliners.

The Niners and Burrow are all in town for the Pro Bowl festivities, culminating with Sunday’s flag-football spectacular at Allegiant Stadium.

Line me up, Beast Mode!

Ex-Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Steelers running back Najee Harris are all hanging at Eight Lounge this weekend. Lynch is to take up residency behind the Eight bar beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday.

A portion of the tab will be donated to his nonprofit organization, Fam 1st Family Foundation, which assists in the empowerment and elevation of underserved youth through sports and family support services.

The festivities will continue with DJ Spyda T.E.K. until 1 a.m. Harris is also planning to be a party participant.

Crosby takes over at 7 p.m. Sunday, hosting a a meet-and-greet with guests while smoking stogies and sipping craft cocktails/mocktails (Crosby is among our sober community).

Roquan at Marquee

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was spotted at Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopoitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Smith was the wedge-breaker as it were, for Pro Bowl parties on the Strip.

PodKats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.