Kats

Burt Reynolds spun a story in brief Vegas stage career

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 6, 2018 - 6:48 pm
 

Somewhere between Danny Thomas in the late 1950s and Kenny Loggins this weekend, you will find Burt Reynolds’ imprint on Las Vegas entertainment.

Reynolds headlined a storytelling show at the Orleans Showroom in the summer of 2002 titled “An Evening With …” The film legend, who died Thursday at age 82, unspooled his favorite stories from his career. As he told longtime Review-Journal entertainment journalist Mike Weatherford in the run-up to that show, “I keep having people say, ‘What do you do?’ “It’s hard to tell them without doing 45 minutes of the act.”

Reynolds reportedly didn’t make it halfway through his many tales during that show, which was subtitled “The Laughs, The Loves, The Lies, The Legends, The Lies (Not Necessarily in That Order).” He might not have said all he wanted, but Reynolds did help establish a trend of stars staging similar storytelling shows.

Celebs who have adopted the yarn-spinning format in Vegas have included Sophia Loren at The Venetian, Al Pacino at The Mirage (and The Venetian) and blended entertainment-monologue performances from Garth Brooks (Encore Theater), Wayne Newton (Bally’s), John Fogerty (at The Venetian and Encore Theater) and even Loggins, who’s at Wynn Las Vegas through this weekend.

(In his life-and-times show, Loggins stitches his string of hits together with favorite stories: “Not many people remember that I toured with Fleetwood Mac in the ‘Rumors’ days and took that whole ride with them and became very close with Stevie Nicks.” Then Loggins launches into “Whenever I Call You Friend.”)

In 2002, Reynolds recalled one of the Strip’s earliest headliners: Thomas at the Sands.

“Nobody’s old enough to remember what Danny Thomas did,” the movie star recalled, having seen Thomas in 1959. “He was a comedian, but he told stories about his family and his life.”

Sadly, we never heard the rest of Reynolds’ story from the Vegas stage.

Center square …

Penn & Teller have a loose connection to Reynolds. The two were among the stars on “Hollywood Squares Dynamic Duos Week” in October 2002. Reynolds and Dom DeLuise took center square. Other duos were Adam West and Burt Ward (or, Batman and Robin), Tim Conway and Harvey Korman, and Todd Bridges and Gary Coleman.

Also, Adam Rifkin, who directed Penn Jillette’s latest movie, “Director’s Cut,” also directed Reynolds’ final film, “The Last Movie Star.”

A rhapsodic hang

Rami Malek, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello and Lucy Boynton from the upcoming Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” were among the famous and fabulous to duck into Juniper Cocktail Lounge for a VIP shindig following Wednesday’s Queen + Adam Lambert show at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

The film opens Nov. 2. Malek brought along his mother, Nelly; twin brother, Sami; and sister, Jasmine.

The event served as the latest get-to-know-’em event for On The Record operators (and new column faves) Jonnie and Mark Houston. Those boys know how to have a hang, no question. Lots of hugging and back-slapping as they move toward their New Year’s Eve opening of the new club.

I’m especially eager to see how the Los Angeles nightlife kingpins can hook into a cross-promotion with Life is Beautiful — and if they will succeed in cutting the parking fees for locals who want to visit the club. That concept is among many ideas banging around the new club. Good luck with that, I say. But I’m betting on the Houston brothers.

Post-show vibes

Loggins and Paul Shaffer swapped “M&Gs” on Wednesday and Thursday (“M&G” is showbiz-speak for meet-and-greet). Shaffer made it to Loggins’ opener at the Encore Theater; Loggins darted across the Strip on his off night Thursday to see Shaffer open his “Shaf-Shifters” residency at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace.

It’s “Miss” Behave, thank you

Amy Saunders, star of the masterpiece parody “The Miss Behave Game Show” at the Back Room at Bally’s, performed during the Provincetown (Massachusetts) Carnival last month. The event is famous for its LGBTQ parties, art fairs, costume ball and (of course) live performances.

Saunders, who is typically clad in a gold-sequined disco throwback jumpsuit and matching turban, was mistaken for a drag queen.

“I had to say, ‘No, no — I’m a biological woman!’ ” said Saunders, a top sword-swallowing artist and cabaret performer. “This had to be, really, the gayest place I’d been to in my entire life. But I loved it, I really loved it, and I started thinking if I should start performing as a woman playing a man playing a woman. I might actually do that.”

As it is, Miss Behave is co-hosting Saturday’s Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 32nd annual Black & White Party. The event will take place at Daylight Beach Club inside Mandalay Bay from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saunders joins returning host Norma Llyaman, aka “Empress of the ’80s.”

The event will feature the requisite ribald fashions and activity, performances from such entertainers as Tenors of Rock, Blue Man Group, Murray Sawchuck, David Goldrake and appearances by Penn & Teller and the casts of “Sexxy” and “Chippendales.” For info, and tickets (starting at $65, minus fees), hit afanlv.org.

Saunders won’t be doing her “Miss Behave” game-show routine, but count on some sword-swallowing. Otherwise, she says, “I’ll stay on message, I promise.” She’ll be easy to find, as the host in the turban.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like