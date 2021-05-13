Caesars cutting back on live entertainment

“X Rocks” at Bally’s, from Stabile Productions, is among the shows to be told their venue is closeing.

The cast of "X Rocks" is shown in rehearsal at T-Mobile Arena prior to the opening of the Metallica concert on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Edison Graff)

The cast of "X Rocks" is shown in rehearsal at T-Mobile Arena prior to the opening of the Metallica concert on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Edison Graff)

Entertainment professionals in Caesars Entertainment productions who had endured 16 months of inactivity had hoped this month would signal reopenings of their shows.

Instead, some of those shows are being cut loose.

Caesars is “slimming down” its live entertainment offerings, it revealed in a spate of phone calls with show producers on Thursday.

The adult revue “X Rocks” at Bally’s, produced by Matt and Angela Stabile and their Stabile Production collective, is not coming back this year. The show had played The Back Room at Bally’s, across from Buca di Beppo restaurant, and had been planning to move in to a renovated theater this summer or fall.

The anticipated closing of several Caesars Entertainment venues arrives just as the company has been allowed to run its casino floor at 100-percent capacity. The loosening of capacity restrictions was announced Wednesday. Hotel officials are offering no comment Thursday on the developments surrounding its live entertainment.

The “X Rocks” cast gained fame as the opening act for Metallica at T-Mobile Arena in November 2018, introduced by comic Jim Breuer. The troupe lit up the venue, which filled to capacity with 20,000 hard-rock fans.

The Stabiles say the show will return “100 percent” in 2022. The Stabile Production hits Piff The Magic Dragon, and the revues “X Burlesque” at Flamingo and “X Country” at Harrah’s Cabaret, are being spared.

“X Country” was the first ticketed production in a Strip hotel-casino to return during COVID, on Oct. 22.

Piff has been performing in a socially distanced Flamingo Showroom, but typically alternates show times with “X Burlesque” in the former Bugsy Cabaret. The venue is named for X Burlesque when that show performs, and for Piff when he is onstage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.