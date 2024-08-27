Caesars exec: Killers bring ‘extra excitement’ to Colosseum

Caesars Entertainment executives, Gary Selesner, left, Sean McBurney, Jason Gastwirth and Dan Walsh take part in the announcement of a new partnership deal between Caesars and Spiegelworld, at Beijing Noodle No. 9 at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Chef Gordon Ramsay, center, with Terrence O'Donnell, Jr., vice president and assistant general manager of Caesars Palace, left, and General Manager Sean McBurney at his Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace on the Strip in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The restaurant is celebrating its 5th anniversary in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Sean McBurney always strives to emphasize the “entertainment” facet of Caesars Entertainment. The company’s regional president oversees eight resorts on the Strip, and also Caesars Forum convention center and Linq Promenade.

This has been an especially fertile summer for the Vegas-based resort corporation. Along with a strong roster of theater headliners, company’s flagship, Caesars Palace, is hosting The Killers in the first residency by a Las Vegas rock band. Across the Strip, Vegas-based production Spiegelworld has developed the comedy/interactive dance production “DiscoShow” at Linq Hotel.

It is as good a time as any to catch up with McBurney, who started with the company as casino marketing manager 18 years ago. Highlights of our recent Q&A:

Johnny Kats: You moved here just as The Killers were really taking off. What does it mean for you to have them performing at your place?

Sean McBurney: We couldn’t be more excited. It’s the hometown band playing the most iconic theater in Vegas. It’s interesting when you think about when they started, in 2003 that’s when the Colosseum opened. You fast-forward, 20 years later, and here they are, playing the Colosseum.

Kats: It seems the executives have a special interest having The Killers in an extended engagement.

McBurney: We’re excited to have them here, no question. I’m a big fan personally, so I would be lying to you if I didn’t say I had some extra excitement to have them playing at Caesars Palace.

Kats: When it was presented to you that The Killers at the Colosseum was a viable opportunity?

McBurney: The way most of these residencies happen, and you have a relationship with the management, and you’re talking for a very long time This is something that’s been aspirational for us, to have at the Colosseum, that we’ve been dreaming of for years. It’s been on my radar literally for many years.

Kats: How do The Killers figure into the overall strategy of booking the Colosseum?

McBurney: The criteria we have for the Colosseum is, it’s where the legends play. And the legends can be as young as The Killers to folks who have been around for decades, like Elton John and Rod Stewart. There’s no question we’ve been somewhat agnostic as to the genre of music. They just have to be legends and the biggest in entertainment. When we opened, we had Celine, Elton and Jerry Seinfeld, in a traditional theater.

Kats: And the upgrade to the theater about five years was to add some variety to the experience, right?

McBurney: Yes, we made a significant investment in the room, so there’s a lot of flexibility. When it first opened, it was all seats throughout the entire venue. Now we have the flexibility to have a GA, to have booths, so that allows us to accommodate artists that want a different setup. We’re very flexible at this point.

Kats: Elton John said during his last show at Allegiant Stadium that he’d played Las Vegas more than any other city in his career. Of course the vast majority of them were at the Colosseum.

McBurney: Elton played about 450 shows, Celine played more than 1,100 shows, Rod is just about to have his 200th show when he comes back (next March). On September 6, Jerry is going to celebrate his 100th show. Adele will have done 100. When you think of these artists’ careers, they will have played this venue more than anywhere. That’s something that’s really special, no question about it.

Kats: Let’s look at Spiegelworld and its creator, Ross Mollison. You have an unqualified hit in your partnership with “Absinthe” at Caesars. Now you’ve got “DiscoShow,” an adventurous project at the Linq. What is the biggest challenge with “DiscoShow,” Diner Ross and everything that Ross has planned?

McBurney: That is a good question, and I don’t know if there is one obvious answer to that. Ross, as you know, might be the most creative man on the planet. He blazes a trail where people don’t even think a trail is possible.

Kats: The ticketed audience members are actually dancing in the middle of the production, which is a new trail.

McBurney: What’s great about this show is, and it’s sometimes overused, is it’s one of these immersive experiences You’re you’re with the talent, they’re beside you, they’re inches away. So part of the challenge, I think, is making sure people understand what the show is.

Kats: Spiegelworld has become so multi-dimensional, with F&B a big part of what they produce, right? Diner Ross is a destination on its own.

McBurney: What Ross has done so well is interweaving the food and beverage experience with the entertainment experience. This is something that is still very new.

Kats: And again, I feel that messaging is crucial, especially since the show is still in previews.

McBurney: “I think, like any show, getting the word out, making sure people understand it, is so important. You know, if you say The Killers or Adele or Garth Brooks, people immediately know what that is. But when you hear “‘DiscoShow” and Diner Ross, we have to educate people so they know what that experience is. But I don’t think it’s all that different from when “Absinthe” started. It was lightning in a bottle, but it took people a minute to understand it.

