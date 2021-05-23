Caesars reverses field, relieves shows of closing costs

Caesars Entertainment President and COO Anthony Carano reportedly authorized the decision to have the company pay union fees for shuttered shows.

Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment, presses a button to signal the reopening of Bally's casino after a months long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Tenors of Rock are shown behind plexiglass at Notoriety on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

SPI Entertainment "Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man" Scheana Shay and Chester Lockhart

It took Caesars Entertainment a couple passes to get this right, but the company finally made it right with several shows it shut down less than two weeks ago.

A quick recounting of this saga:

On May 13, Caesars officials notified a collection of small-scale shows it would be closing their venues effective immediately.

On Wednesday, the company informed those producers they would be required to pay several thousands of dollars in labor costs for loading out of those theaters.

On Friday, Caesars officials notified at least some of those producers to forget those fees. We’ll eat the costs, they said.

We understand that call was authorized from the top of Caesars Entertainment’s new executive team, president and COO Anthony Carano, grandson of iconic Eldorado Resorts founder Don Carano.

The younger Carano’s company bio states, “Anthony is proud to carry on the family legacy. He continues to be a champion of the philosophy started by his grandfather — to treat every guest and team member like family.”

So there is a message of humanity in this business decision. As a result, Anthony Cools, John Bentham and Matt Murphy have all confirmed they have been released from those unwelcome closing costs. All three had shows had performed at the Anthony Cools Experience at Paris Las Vegas.

Cools had sub-leased the little theater at Paris Las Vegas from Caesars Entertainment.

Murphy produces “Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man.” Bentham’s Ivory Star Productions backs and presents “Friends: A Musical Parody.”

Combined, the three shows at Cools’ theater had been required to pay at least $6,200 in union costs required to clear out the venue.

Now, as Caesars is issuing those payments, the producers are responsible for their own costs, a fraction of what they would have paid the company.

Caesars Entertainment exec Damian Costa made that round of calls to producers on Friday. It was only appropriate the longtime entertainment figure delivered at least some measure of good news. Costa was originally assigned the unhappy task of informing the shows they would close, instead of reopening as expected (Costa, whose grandfather Tony was music director at the old MGM Grand for 17 years, was reportedly so distressed about having to deliver this news he spent the next three days off the grid in Utah).

What inspired Caesars’ corporate epiphany? Possibly, it was widespread public push-back from the initial coverage of this corporate decision. Perhaps, it was the bad optics of lowering the boom on a dozen little-engine-that-could productions, which had anticipated a rousing revival instead of pink slips and moving fees.

Other shows that have closed have not heard from Caesars regarding the release of these costs, or they are saying they don’t want to comment in what is still a radioactive entertainment climate.

Norbert Aleman of “Crazy Girls” at Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood has not been told if his $7,000 fee is being waved. Matt and Angela Stabile of Stabile Productions, whose “X Rocks” show planned for The Back Room at Paris, have politely declined comment. Same with Kevin Denberg, managing partner of the adult revue “Chippendales,” whose theater at the Rio is also a goner.

The rock-revival show Tenors of Rock, also at Sin City Theater, had expected to reopen. That show will close, but has heard Saturday that Caesars will absorb load-out costs. Bronx Wanderers producer Alan Glist hasn’t heard what his financial responsibilities will be. That show played Harrah’s Showroom for a few weeks before COVID crept in.

A Caesars Entertainment spokesman stated last week the company had the contractual right to enforce these costs. But that was hardly the point. The shows being shooed from the company had zero revenue coming in for 15 months. They were ready to return. Instead, they were ordered out. They needed a break.

After some deliberation and — maybe — soul-searching, they got one. It’s a small consolation prize, mishandled and painfully timed, but it was right.

Your VegasVille moment

On the topic of Caesars Entertainment, the company’s president of entertainment, Jason Gastwirth, took in the Deadmau5 show on Friday at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The takeaway from our quick chat: If venues can stage 10,000 people in a safe environment, as Derek Stevens and his team managed at DLVEC, we can reopen just about anything safely in Vegas. Full-capacity Cirque theaters, such resident headlining venues as Zappos Theater, the Colosseum, Park MGM. It was a powerful scene.

Barge in?

On the topic of venues in large hotels, still curious as to why Caesars closed Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. This not only pulled Wayne Newton off the stage unexpectedly (which is a bad idea, and a bad look), but shut down the only showroom-scaled venue in the company’s signature resorts.

I discount the “Absinthe” Spiegeltent, and of course the Colosseum. And Omnia is a nightclub, not a showroom.

But I do recall walking the Colosseum months before Celine Dion opened at Caesars, and wondering if or how the hotel would replace the grand Circus Maximus showroom. We still have no answer, and the coolest hang at the hotel is now dark.

