Cage is free in trip downtown Las Vegas independent theater

The Beverly Theater has hosted two “Cage Free Weekend” screening events, filled with Nicolas Cage classics, quasi-classics and cinematic curiosities.

Cage himself has finally visited the downtown Las Vegas indie theater to watch a film, but not one of his own.

Cage, who has a home in Las Vegas, checked in a few days ago to check out a film made by one of his studios. The Best Actor Oscar-winner for “Leaving Las Vegas” is shown in a picture posted Monday on the Beverly Theater Instagram page. Reps are offering no further details.

Cage is shown with several officials including Beverly Theater’s program director and arbiter of all things groovy Kip Kelly. We made up much of that title, but it applies.

A Cage visit has been top of mind for months around the theater. In September, we floated the idea in this space of Cage attending the most recent “Free Cage Weekend” (the title indicates the event was free of charge). But we heard nothing.

Kelly’s team from The Beverly also got involved, posting on the theater’s official website, “Nicolas still isn’t answering our calls, so we’re coming back with another Cage Free Weekend, celebrating the Vegas legend and cinema icon.” The films screened in September were “Red Rock West,” “The Rock,” and “Honeymoon In Vegas.”

The first event honoring 61-year-old film star was Aug. 10-12, 2023. “Pig,” “Vampire’s Kiss,” “Moonstruck,” “Con Air,” and “Leaving Las Vegas” were presented.

Cage’s next release, the Western-action “Gunslingers,” is due next week. The attention-grabbing thespian’s most recent release is the thriller “The Surfer,” which premiered this past May. Up next is the horror vehicle “Longlegs,” due out in July.

Cage also cast as Raiders coaching legend/broadcast icon John Madden in an upcoming biopic. The story centers on the origins of the “Madden NFL” video game.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said he thought Cage would be great in the role if made heavy enough. Cage has shown on social media he’s able to fill Madden’s big shoes, and also slacks.

We cling to hope that Cage will return to The Beverly, if not for another tribute festival, for anything being screened. “The French Connection,” featuring the late and great Gene Hackman, runs Saturday through April 17. And this year is the 30th anniversary of “Leaving Las Vegas,” whose star-crossed lead character remains in town.

Get this

Bruno Mars learned Carlos Santana’s “Europa (Earth’s Cry Heaven’s Smile)” at age 13. This was some time after Mars appeared as a tiny Elvis impressionist in “Honeymoon in Vegas” (see above reference). We would endorse a collaboration of these two. This is not just throwing noodles to the wall. Both are back onstage in May, Santana at House of Blues from May 14-25, Mars at Dolby Live from May 21-30. There is mutual admiration. This is how collabs happen.

Ssssssmokin’

Barry Manilow has added a new segment to his show at International Theater, which returns him to his late-1960s’ roots in New York. He sits in a giant hand-shaped chair, a lava lamp on a nearby table, and a collection of vinyl albums. He checks out his Beach Boys, Beatles and Four Seasons records. He also takes a drag on a “funny cigarette.” The croud oohs, and the headliner says, “Oh, it’s not real. The only drug I take is Lipitor.”

May we recommend …

“Marriage Can Be Murder.” The indefatigable dinner-theater production, an original “immersive” experience, is back. The show is running regularly at Diversion Amusements on 5321 Cameron Street. The show was shooed out along with all other entertainment at The Venue at Orleans hotel-casino. The hotel is renovating that space.

I learned of “MCBM’s” move through word-of-mouth, like hearing about a Grateful Dead bootleg. The show still co-stars the husband-and-wife-team of Eric and Jayne Post, and marked its 25th anniversary in Las Vegas last year.

Cool Hang Alert

In May 2006, Las Vegas PR master Michael Caprio invited me to a new music night at Suede Restaurant near Double Down Saloon. I met Keith Thompson that night, just as he placed a phone book on the piano bench for shorter composers. This was a rambunctious night of original music, Vita Corimbi crushed with “I’m Fabulous.” Cast members of “Hairspray,” then at Luxor; and “Phantom” at The Venetian populated the place.

Brent Barrett, in who played The Phantom at the time, was in the house. At the time, Caprio repped Barrett, who is still a force of nature on stage.

Known as The Composers Showcase, the night was a total kick. But I’d not envisioned Las Vegas being home to enough composers of original music to make it an ongoing show. Since that night, Thompson has added “Of Las Vegas” to the title and the Showcase is one of the coolest hangs in VegasVille.

The 19th anniversary is at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Clint Holmes, Chris Lash, Tyler Williams, Brandon Estrada (hey, his dad starred in “CHiPs”), Christopher Convery and Thrivex, Cheri Evans, Jeffrey Henderson, Monique Mafffei, David Mauk, Johnny Fabulous (no, not me) and Thompson himself are this week’s composers. Variety rules, and talent exudes, from this community. Go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

