Campy, sexy Las Vegas Strip hit turns 10

David Saxe Production’s “Zombie Burlesque” has performed for 10 years, and 666 shows since its COVID reopening.

Enoch Augustus Scott performs in “Zombie Burlesque" at V Theater on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Miracle Mile Shops, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enoch Augustus Scott, middle, performs in “Zombie Burlesque" at V Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Miracle Mile Shops, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enoch Augustus Scott, left, performs in “Zombie Burlesque" at V Theater on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Miracle Mile Shops, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enoch Augustus Scott, right, performs in “Zombie Burlesque" at V Theater on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Miracle Mile Shops, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enoch Augustus Scott performs in “Zombie Burlesque" at V Theater on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Miracle Mile Shops, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Enoch Augustus Scott, middle, performs in “Zombie Burlesque" at V Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Miracle Mile Shops, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Zombie Burlesque” turned 10 last week. It turned 7 for me. It took about three years for me to see this show.

I was not sold on the ’50s-horror-movie theme. The description of a zombie musical in Vegas, where hardly any musicals survive, seemed hopelessly corny. The show was staged in a theater that might have been better used for storage space.

But wow-baby, I was wrong about that. Producer David Saxe’s incessant needling about the campy production paid off. I watched that first show with a couple of friends, while working on a magazine profile of Saxe and his V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops empire.

I was doubled over by the time the dancing Jell-O box and Smirnoff bottle showed up on stage — a foretelling of Jell-O shots for the whole crowd. The show’s “Dead Sexy” description is on the money. The show performs Mondays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at V Theater’s 200-seat V3 Theater.

Saxe checked in last week to note the show’s 10th anniversary, once more giving us a nudge. We’ll be back. Until then, 10 fun facts about the show.

10: The plot depicts humans and zombies agreeing that zombies are provided food in the form of prisoners. In exchange, the zombies will not eat innocent people. As a bonus, humans get access to the swanky Z Theater nightclub.

9: “Zombie” opened Dec. 13, 2013, or 12/13/13, on Friday the 13th.

8: Emcee Enoch Augustus Scott and Sophia Monica are the show’s remaining two original cast members.

7: More than 200 performers have appeared in “Zombie Burlesque” over the past decade.

6: Adrian Zmed of “T.J. Hooker,” “Grease 2” and “Dance Fever” fame, appeared as a guest headliner in Scott’s role as Zenoch.

5: As of the 10th anniversary, the show has performed 3,755 times.

4: The show was the last to perform before the pandemic shutdown of March 2020; Monday’s show was its 666th since reopening in October 2021.

3: The show has 30,000 strips of Topstick double-sided grooming tape used for fastening pasties.

2: “Girth Brooks” “Willy Nelson” and “Harry and the Hendersons” have been used as nicknames in the “Zombies Couples Game Show” segment.

1: After the beloved original music director Rog Xavier, nickname of Rog X died, the band was renamed Rog X’s Atomic Showband.

—

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.