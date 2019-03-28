Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski featured in Palms’ ‘Unstatus Quo’ campaign — VIDEO

Cardi B featured in the new Palms “Unstatus Quo” campaign. (Palms Las Vegas)

When it takes a full minute to get to Cardi B fanning herself with C-notes, you know you’re onto something.

Palms has unleashed its new marketing campaign, dubbed “Unstatus Quo,” with a freewheeling video trumpeting its $690 million, casino-wide renovation.

Taking part were Cardi B, Emily Ratajkowski, Ezra Miller, Adriana Lima, Dapper Dan, Rita Ora, Marshmello, Ozuna, Felipe Pantone, Leticia Bufoni, Ken Block, Chef Michael Symon. Jason Revok, Timothy Curtis, Gary Stranger, along with art from Damien Hirst and Andy Warhol. All are all featured in the promotional clip. The footage was recorded at the hotel over a kinetic, seven-day period from Feb. 2-12.

The Palms and artistic production company AKQA Portland created the concept. Sam Brown, a Grammy Award-winner for the short film “Rolling In the Deep,” directed.

And, for good measure, the late Godfather of Soul James Brown is featured, as his “Get On The Good Foot” spices L.A. artist Duckwrth’s original song, “Unstatus Quo.”

The spectacle brought back memories for Palms General Manager Jon Gray, who was around in the mid-2000s when stars permeated the then-newly minted resort.

“There were a lot of sleepless nights,” Gray says. “It was a lot of work, but we came up with an amazing concept and pulled together an amazing of a cast for it. It really reminded me of the old days, with celebs and film crews all over the property.”

The heavily hyped Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub celebrates its opening weekend April 5-7. Alicia Keys, Skrillex, Travis Scott, Marshmello, Need To Breathe, J-Balvin, G-Easy, Cardi B, Kaskade, Hozier and the Zac Brown Band are all performing in a resort-wide, festival-fashioned event.

“We want to get the message out there that the Palms is back, different and better than it’s ever been,” Gray says. “Today is a big day for us, and over the course of the next 10 days, we have a ton on our plate.”

