Cardi B hit with drink, throws mic, fan ejected

Cardi B is the latest headliner to be hit by an object during a live show.

FILE - Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $1.25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $1.25 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against a celebrity news blogger. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Uninvited audience participation in a superstar concert was again on display Saturday afternoon at Drai’s Beachclub, as a fan threw a drink at headliner Cardi B. The liquid splashed the rapper and frequent Vegas performer in the face.

Cardi B, glaring toward the source of the commotion, then flung her microphone at the presumed offender. It seemed as if her left-handed throw hit the person who tossed the drink. Security moved into the area as the song being performed, “Bodak Yellow,” continued, including the backing vocal track.

Cardi B reposted video of the incident on social media. Posts later showed the concert continued, as the headliner raced across the searing-hot stage in a tangerine jumpsuit.

A Drai’s representative said Sunday, “The safety and security of our guests and performing artists is of paramount importance. The guest involved was immediately removed from the venue by security personnel and the performance continued without further incident. We have no further details at this time.”

The incident follows several instances of fans throwing objects at recording stars during concerts. This month, Bebe Rexha was injured after being hit by a cell phone during a concert.

Cardi did exactly what she should’ve. Some of y’all are so disrespectful… pic.twitter.com/wmG86Or4lx — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet thrown by a fan.

Ava Max, Pink, Drake and Harry Styles have all had objects thrown at them during shows over the past several weeks. But Cardi B’s is the uncommon instance where the performer retaliated.

Not Cardi turning up after she threw the mic like nothing happened. 😭 she’s such a mood pic.twitter.com/OGUzviYXfq — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

Colosseum headliner Adele vented from the stage this month about this disquieting trend. “People are throwing (stuff) on stage. Have you seen that?” the superstar said. The singer then jokingly added, “I dare to throw something at me. I’ll (expletive) kill you!” She was, of course, holding a mic at the time.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.