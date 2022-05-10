Carlos Santana adds more shows in Strip residency

Carlos Santana has been away from the Strip since January, but has added several dates at House of Blues.

Carlos Santana is ready to jam anew.

The rock legend has added 16 dates this fall and into winter at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The new shows are Sept. 14, 16-18, 21, 23-25; and Nov. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13. Tickets for the added dates are onsale 10 a.m. Saturday. All performances start at 8 p.m.

Santana is already booked May 18, 20-22, 25, 27-29 at House of Blues, where this month he celebrates his 10th anniversary. The most recent Santana performances were Jan. 26-30. Four shows from Feb. 2-6 were called off, three because of COVID cases among Santana’s band, and another owed to a case of food poisoning suffered by Santana himself.

The guitar great is riding the success of his latest release, “Blessings and Miracles.” Santana collaborates with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton and Steve Winwood on the album, issued in October.

TS is back

Travis Scott is making is first televised appearance since the tragic Astroworld music festival at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards show at MGM Grand Garden.

The rap superstar’s “Goosebumps” is nominated for Top Dance/Electronic Song. He is the first artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in less than a year with “Franchise,” “The Scotts,” and “Highest in the Room.”

The song Scott is to perform Sunday has not been announced.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is the host of the show’s return to Las Vegas (the event airs 5 p.m. Pacific time on NBC). The Billboards most recently were held at the Grand Garden in 2018-2019. The event moved to L.A. venues Dolby Theatre in 2020 and Microsoft Theater in 2021. T-Mobile Arena was its home venue in 2016-2017, and MGM Grand from 1997-2015. Artists announced to perform this weekend include Dolby Live headliners Silk Sonic, incoming Zappos Theater headliner Miranda Lambert, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen and Rauw Alejandro.

Scott was headlining the first of two nights of the festival at NRG Park stadium in Houston on Nov. 5 when a crowd surge caused 10 deaths (eight on site and two others over the following days) and hundreds of injuries. About 50,000 fans attended the event, which canceled the second of two nights.

Scott turned in his first public performance since Astroworld on Saturday during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. The rapper headlined at E11EVEN during the Miami Grand Prix weekend. Scott began his set promptly at 3 a.m.

The Billboards telecast is also an important opportunity for Wallen, making his first live appearance in two years. The country star was caught on video in January 2021, uttering a racial slur and assorted profanities as he returned to his home in Nashville after from a night on the town.

Wallen issued a statement apologizing for the slur. But as a result of the incident, radio and streaming platforms SiriusXM Satellite Radio, iHeartRadio, Entercom (now Audacy, Inc.), Cumulus, and Townsquare temporarily removed Wallen’s music from their airplay lists.

Miller time for Sonny

Sonny Charles, a member of the legendary Checkmates for five decades, plans to attend one of the two Steve Miller Band shows on Friday and Saturday at The Venetian Theatre. Charles won’t be onstage, but was actually a member of SMB from 2008-2016.

Miller had met Charles on a club gig in 2001, and the two quickly became friends. Miller called Charles and offered him a spot in his band shortly after the death of Charles’ band mate Marvin “Sweet Louie” Smith in December 2007.

Charles once told me, “When the music starts, I bounce around.” He’s still singing and playing showman with Joey Singer at Bootlegger Bistro on Monday nights. He’s returning May 20-21 with Pia Zadora at Pia’s Place at Piero’s Italian Restaurant.

“I’ve been through some health stuff, but nothing I can’t handle,” Charles says. “I’m doing well. Not bad for 81, huh?” That’s Charles’ age, and “not bad” doesn’t begin to cover it.

In this corner …

You know who can fire up a crowd at a comedy performance at a theater on the Strip, and a night later fire up a fight crowd at an arena on the Strip? Mike Tyson. He and his wife, Kiki, caused a stir at Chris Rock’s show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, and again at the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol bout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Get Bach

That guy who looked like Sebastian Bach covering Frank Sinatra’s “Night and Day” at The G0lden Tiki, was. This was the night of May 1, at Mike Love Jr.’s birthday party. My buddy Tony Felicetta hosted the party in his “Dino A La Carte” presentation, and simply asked Bach if he wanted to sing.

The former Skid Row vocalist took on a comparatively deep cut from the Sinatra catalogue.

Love is the son of Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and a Las Vegas resident. I met him in February at our St. Baldrick’s fundraiser/birthday shindig at The Copa Room at Tuscany Suites. We felt the good vibrations, of course.

Cool Hang Alert

Accelerating the buzz for the ribald “Clown Bar 2,” opening Thursday at Majestic Repertory Theatre. Producers promise, “The sequel to the wildest show you probably never saw.” True, but I do own two clown noses. Expect mimes (there is no mime like the present), singers, burlesque dancers, gratuitous bloodshed and cans o’ FizzyWater at the bar. Tickets start at $35; go to majesticrepertory.com for such info as mimes and show times.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.