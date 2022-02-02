Carlos Santana cancels show, but is due to return this weekend

A bad reaction to a meal Tuesday night has led to Carlos Santana calling off his Wednesday show at House of Blues.

Carlos Santana canceled Wednesday's show at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. (Roberto Finizio)

Musician and Las Vegas resident Carlos Santana performs at halftime during an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks, Aug. 14, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Carlos Santana’s performance Wednesday at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay has been canceled. The rock legend is blaming bad takeout for this takeout.

A negative reaction to a food delivery to his Las Vegas home (restaurant not disclosed) led Santana to cancel this single show. He is planning to return to his regular schedule Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The rock star’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said illness brought on by a disagreeable meal was the official reason for Santana’s call-out. The exec said the pause was not caused by COVID, nor was it related to Santana’s recent heart procedure in December.

Santana’s heart ailment, for which a stent was inserted to clear blockage in an artery, wiped out eight shows December. Santana did play last Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. He is welcoming back singer/trombone great Ray Green to this set of dates, which samples from the new album “Blessings and Miracles.” The single “Move,” Santana’s latest collaboration with Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty, currently is No. 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts.

Santana also has confidence “Joy,” with Chris Stapleton, will hit the charts. The single is due for release Valentine’s Day. Both songs are in the updated show at HoB.

