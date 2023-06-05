Carrie Underwood-Guns N’ Roses shouldn’t work, but it does

Carrie Underwood has been a Guns N’ Roses fan all her life. Now she’s sharing the stage with Axl Rose.

Carrie Underwood's Las Vegas residency premieres at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

Carrie Underwood performs during her premiere at the Theater at Resorts World on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Ralph Larmann)

Eddie Griffin is set to reopen at The Theatre at Sahara Las Vegas. (Eddie Griffin)

"Potted Potter" co-stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards cavort at Horseshoe Las Vegas's sundries shop as the show celebrates its fourth anniversary at The Magic Attic on Sunday, June 4, 2023. (Caprio Media Design)

Carrie Underwood says, “All these things shouldn’t work together, but they do.”

This is in reference to her burgeoning artistic partnership with Axl Rose and Guns N’ Roses. Underwood, who returns her “Reflection” residency show to Resorts World Theater on June 21-July 1, announced last week she’s opening for GNR on select dates in late summer.

Before her return to the Strip, the country superstar is GNR’s special guest for shows Moncton in New Brunswick on Aug. 5 and Montreal on Aug. 8. She also opens for the band in Nashville on Aug. 26. Underwood continues her Resorts World series in September, and again November-December.

The Underwood-Rose collaboration dates a little more than a year. The superstars first appeared together when Rose was her unbilled guest at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, in April 2022. The duo roared through “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.

Underwood joined GNR in Tottenham, England the following July. Rose came back for an appearance in L.A. this past March, during Underwood’s “Denim & Rhinestones” tour. They sang “Welcome to the Jungle” as an encore.

Underwood picked Stagecoach because “it’s kind of in his neck of the woods” and quickly explained her admiration for Rose and the band.

“I really just kind of laid it all out there, the why, because I’m sure he was like, ‘Why would you want me to come out and sing with you? Why would I do that?’” Underwood said. “I basically just got the chance to tell him how much he has influenced me, and how much I loved his voice, and he agreed to it.”

Underwood went on to say, “I felt like it was unexpected, but it worked.”

The fan in Underwood surfaced during these performances.

“I feel like, anytime I’m around Axl, or any of the other Guns people, I’m just learning,” Underwood said. “I’m just sitting back, watching, taking it all in, and thanking my lucky stars I get to be there.”

“Reflection” is not due for an entire overhaul, just yet. But Underwood plans to slide a new number into the set list.

“We are adding one. I don’t know if I should do a spoiler alert, because at some point we will revamp the show,” Underwood said. “But I feel I haven’t quite given enough time in Vegas to give the show a total overhaul. So we’re just adding one, and you can find it.”

Good enough. We’re scrolling “Appetite For Destruction” for hints.

The Griffin show

”Eddie Griffin: Live and Unleashed,” starring the veteran actor and stand-up, opens at 8:30 p.m. Monday at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. Some melodrama is affixed to this show.

Griffin left the Sahara Theater abruptly on Feb. 27. A hotel rep announced the next day that Griffin had split with the property, offering no further explanation. Griffin said in a statement, “I would like to thank Sahara Las Vegas and their management team. I have enjoyed entertaining guests from all over the world these last few years.”

There was no 30- or 60-notice for ending the show or vacating the theater, common protocol in a move like this. Griffin’s new show is co-produced by David Saxe Productions. Saxe has declined to talk about why Griffin left Sahara to become available at his theater. Attempts to reach the comic directly have been unsuccessful.

Griffin is no longer in partnership with Vegas entertainment company Red Mercury, whose reps also have nothing to say about his latest Las Vegas venue.

Griffin has appeared in “A Star is Born,” “Undercover Brother,” “Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo,” and “Chappelle’s Show.” He has headlined in Vegas since opening at King’s Room at the Rio (where Comedy Cabaret is now in business) in 2010.

Griffin signed on to play then-Sayers Club at then-SLS Las Vegas in May 2018, spending nearly five years there (with time wiped out for COVID). Then, as now, his show runs Mondays through Wednesdays. For myriad reasons, this is one to watch.

Plus two at Palm

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been added to the Palm Restaurant’s wall of famous caricatures. They are placed on the restaurant’s back wall, next to fellow Colosseum headliner Adele, and also Siegfried & Roy and Elvis, and below hospitality magnate Tilman Fertitta and “Mr. Las Vegas” Wayne Newton.

Restaurant GM Michael Martin is extending the invitation to the couple to come in and sign the work, performed ably by Vegas artist Erica Deutsch.

Rod Stewart, Carlos Santana, Frank Sinatra and the Killers’ Brandon Flowers are also depicted. So is yours truly, who (I presume) interviews all these folks.

Celine’s son? Yes!

Rare is the time you are in a room with a couple dozen VIPs, one is Celine Dion’s son, and you don’t even realize it. But that was the case at the David Blaine show Friday when I ran into (well, nearly) Rene-Charles Angelil.

The 22-year-old recording artist is the son of Dion and the late Rene Angelil. It wasn’t until I left that I learned he was in the mix. Never met the young man, but I can plug his 2021 EP “Casino 5.”

Might We Recommend …

“Potted Potter” at The Magic Attic at Horseshoe Las Vegas. The unauthorized parody of all seven Harry Potter books celebrated its fourth anniversary on Sunday. Mayor Carolyn Goodman has proclaimed June 4 “Potted Potter Day” in VegasVille.

Co-stars Nicholas Charles and James Edwards reel off the jokes in rapid-fire fashion. Fine times for all ages. The 70 minutes fly by, which might explain the magic broomsticks.

What Works In Vegas

Raiding The Rock Vault at Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip. Tough to get a ticket to the indefatigable rock experience, which marked its 10th anniversary in VegasVille in March.

Cool Hang Alert

Power 88 plays freestyle R&B and “throwback jams” at 9 p.m. Fridays at Railhead at Boulder Station.The show is for age 21-over, no cover, bottle service available. Go to StationCasinosLive.com for intel.

