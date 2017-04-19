Carrot Top’s new ‘United Airlines’ prop packs a punch

Carrot Top, shown backstage with his new United Airlines tray, a prop he introduced into his show on Monday night. (Jeff Molitz)

Comedian Carrot Top attends the grand opening party for Dsquared2 at The Shops at Crystals on April 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. on April 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for DSQUARED2)

Luxor headliner comedian Carrot Top presents an award during the 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards at The Venetian on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Missives and verbiage from around the VegasVille scene:

United he stands

Carrot Top revealed on Monday the newest addition to his show at Luxor.

A video posted to his Instagram account shows the comedian holding a “United Airlines” service tray filled with snacks — and a plastic fist connected to a long, wooden handle. “Would you like a snack?” asks Carrot Top, who then pushes the handle and pops a passenger in the face. It’s an inspired prop, one of his best.

Instead of the single “bong” typically used to summon a flight attended, Topper opts for a boxing bell, “Ding-ding-ding!” And he reports that the bit was a hit at Monday night’s show.

New prop! @united snack tray.✊🏻✈️ A post shared by Carrot Top (@carrottoplive) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

“It killed,” he said. “The place fell apart.”

Return of AFAN Walk

Penn & Teller will serve once again as grand marshals of the annual Aid for AIDS of Nevada AIDS Walk Las Vegas on Sunday morning at Town Square. The event is in its 27th year; Penn & Teller are hosting for the 16th time. The fun begins at 8 a.m. with a pre-race party featuring Venetian headliners Human Nature, members of “Chippendales” at the Rio, Flamingo headliner and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Tape Face, Melody Sweets of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace, members of Broadway in the Hood, members of the musical “Clowntown,” and Coco Montrose of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

A year ago, the event raised $350,000 for the HIV/AIDS service organization, and 5,000 runners and walkers participated. Find me there again this year, next to the fizzy water station. For registration details and additional information, go to afanlv.org.

Mayer of Las Vegas

John Mayer’s return to Las Vegas Saturday night reminds of an all-time favorite quote about the city. During an appearance at the old Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 20, 2002, Mayer said: “I would gamble if jackpots were something I could use. Like, if I get three cherries in a row, I should get a new pair of shoes.” My other favorite quote, from Rita Rudner: “Wherever you are from, Las Vegas is the opposite of there.”

Felice! The Musical

Felice Garcia, the original Dyanne from “Million Dollar Quartet” at Harrah’s will join Frankie Moreno at the Showroom at Golden Nugget April 27. Garcia, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a recording career, appeared previously in “Fantasy” at Luxor, “American Superstars” at the Stratosphere (as Carrie Underwood) and “Folies Bergere” at the Trop. Garcia sang in the final performance of that show in 2009, ending a 49-year-run.

A Martin roast?

Yes, a Martin roast — from Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin, the man who helmed the “Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts” from the old MGM Grand from 1974-1984. Deana Martin is set to roast longtime Vegas performer and radio host Dennis Bono June 26 at South Point Showroom in honor of his 70th birthday (which is actually July 1). Ten roasters are being sought, especially Rich Little, one of the few remaining original roasters from the Dean Martin days.

Deana Martin will also perform at the South Point Showroom June 22 and 23. Unlike the celebrations in Las Vegas marking the 100th birthday of Frank Sinatra in 2015 (including an all-star concert at Encore Theater that aired on CBS), nothing is yet dialed up, citywide, to celebrate Dean Martin’s 100th birthday. That anniversary is June 7.

Very Kool thing

Kool & The Gang. the tireless R&B band, drew just a little less than 1,000 at Tropicana Theater on Saturday night. The theater would otherwise have been dark, and it was reportedly a great crowd that brought needed energy into that room.

The Buzz

Talk is intensifying about a new celeb-piloted comedy show coming into the Anthony Cools Experience space at Paris Las Vegas … Sweets’ next solo show at Cabaret Jazz is 9:30 p.m. May 22 … The Space is pursuing a “national rock act” for an upcoming show … The Masters of Illusion, a show I’d long felt was destined for Tropicana Theater, instead seems headed for the former Jubilee Theater at Bally’s.

