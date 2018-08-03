Kats

’Caveman’s’ Burke weighs in on raucous neighbors

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2018 - 8:00 pm
 

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Vue Bar at the D Las Vegas. We do have a good Vue of an old Fremont Street visage, the El Portal theater sign. That business is now a gift store specializing in Indian wares.

Several years ago, Burlesque Hall of Fame officials hoped to take over the location for their new museum. After a long sequins (heh) of events, BHoF wound up at its current home in the Arts District.

I’m here to get a last Vue of Kevin Burke as the star of “Defending the Caveman,” across the hall at the D Showroom. That room abuts the 3rd Street Stage, where several rock acts have played in the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks concert series.

Just this summer, The Cult, Eddie Money with Jefferson Starship, and Dokken have headlined. Molly Hatchet (Aug. 11), Melissa Etheridge (Aug. 31) and Ratt with Sebastian Bach (Sept. 29) are upcoming. Past headliners include Cheap Trick and Joan Jett.

Burke has heard them all, through the wall. Who was the loudest?

“Cheap Trick,” Burke said. “I can tell you, without question, they were the loudest. By a long shot. No one’s come close.”

Totally ramped

Van Halen, another legandarily loud-and-proud band, once shouted, “Jump.”

Now it’s Cirque du Soleil’s turn.

I expect that to be the title for the company’s next show at Luxor, and as previously noted it will be an extreme-sports production. BMX, motocross, those types of wheeled props, are planned for the show.

Cirque has not presented extreme sports extensively in its Vegas shows (though in-line skaters perform on dual half-pipes during the “Help” sequence in “Love”). But Cirque has toured an extreme-sports-themed production, “Volta.”

Cirque du Soleil Senior Vice President Jerry Nadal said in January that the company was ditching live acrobatics for the upcoming production, which replaces Criss Angel’s “Mindfreak Live,” closing Oct. 28. The new Luxor show’s time line and further details to be revealed.

Catching up with D&M

Donnie & Marie Osmond have just returned from a U.S. tour to their eponymous showroom at the Flamingo Las Vegas. In an anecdotal example of how fickle the Vegas entertainment market is, Wednesday’s show was one of the softest crowds in the duo’s decade at the Flamingo.

However, business is closer to normal for the rest of the month. Donny & Marie have no complaints; they do have a gigantic building wrap on the Flamingo, their fourth over their decade on the Strip.

The duo frequently mention that they started with a six-week run at the hotel in September 2008. They remain one of the busiest resident shows on the Strip, with 140 performances in this year’s schedule, and continue to upgrade the show’s numbers, having added a new opening and several new costumes.

Both Osmonds say their favorite moment in the show is not actually in the show. It’s the meet-and-greet afterward.

“There was a lady the other night, in the front row, who cried through the entire show,” Donny said in a recent interview. “We met her after, and she said, ‘I’ve waited 40 years to see you, and this was one of the greatest nights of my life.’”

Marie added, “You talk about what is a destination show; we feel that all the time. If you want to know why we work so hard, that’s why.”

Cool hang alert

Jazz fans (and I know you are out there, because of all the questions) know that Lisa Gay is at the Dispensary Lounge at 2451 E. Tropicana Ave. at 10 p.m. Saturday. Gay and her backing band of Mike Clark on keys, Jason Langley on bass and Mike Tramontana on drums continue to advance the Dispensary’s solid rep as a quality jazz hang. Wynton Marsalis once dropped in, about five years ago, after his performance at The Smith Center.

This isn’t to imply Marsalis will be there Saturday.

But Gay and the guys will be. Just head to the famed waterwheel. You’ll find them there.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like