Celebs boost New York-New York’s $500,000 St. Baldrick’s event

A cast of Las Vegas entertainers and nearly 140 shavees were on pace to raise about $500,000 at the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation event at New York-New York.

Celebrity Shaver Enoch Augustus Scott of Zombie Burlesque, center, has his head shaved by members of the Chippendales during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of the The Las Vegas Emerald Society Pipes & Drums are apart of the start of the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event outside Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mason Brooks, 12, shows off some stuffed bears which can be purchased as a donation during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event outside Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fundraiser Colton West with MGM has his decorated beard shaved off by stylist Peyton LeBlue with Hue Salon & Spa during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Manjarres, 10, with a group from the Clark County Schools has his long hair shaved by a stylist with Hue Salon & Spa during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the many items to be raffled off for fundraising during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Declan Alvarez with a group from the Clark County Schools has his long hair shaved by a stylist with Hue Salon & Spa during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fundraiser David Rendon with The Signature at MGM Grand reacts to having his head shaved by stylists David Pedley with Hue Salon & Spa during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the hair in a trash can shaved during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fundraiser Karen Cyr of Kalamazoo, MI, has the first of her long hairs shaved off by stylist Abby Beverly with Hue Salon & Spa during the annual St. Baldrick's Foundation shaving event at Nine Fine Irishmen at New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hair fell while spirits — and donations — climbed Saturday at St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s shaving event at New York-New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.

A cast of Las Vegas entertainers and nearly 140 shavees were on pace to raise about $500,000 (with funds still coming in) at the annual event to support the organization that battles childhood cancer.

Leading the New York-New York effort was MGM Resorts Executive Vice President and General Counsel James McManus, who by the end of the day was around $75,000 raised and was rising fast. McManus not only leads the Las Vegas campaign, but is also the top fundraiser in the U.S.

Celebs taking part were comic magician Farrell Dillon; mentalist Lioz; Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque”; Melody Sweets; Piff the Magic Dragon; Donny Osmond; and the casts of “Chippendales” at the Rio, “America’s Got Talent,” “Fantasy,” “Thunder From Down Under,” “X Country,” “Magic Mike Live,” “X Burleseque,” and “Mad Apple.”

Event emcees included Feven Kay of Fox 5, JJ Snyder of “Morning Blend” on Channel 13, 102VGS personalities Shawn Tempesta and Sammi Reeves, KLUC’s Kayla Walker, “Magic Mike Live” emcee Jaclyn Mafuggi Caprio, and “Mad Apple” comic Harrison Greenbaum.

New York-New York exec James Healey was the overarching host of the shaves, which started at 10 a.m. and ended after 6 p.m. As always, the community showed up and shaved down for a worthy cause.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.