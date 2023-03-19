Celebs boost New York-New York’s $500K St. Baldrick’s event
A cast of Las Vegas entertainers and nearly 140 shavees were on pace to raise about $500,000 at the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation event at New York-New York.
Hair fell while spirits — and donations — climbed Saturday at St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s shaving event at New York-New York’s Brooklyn Bridge.
A cast of Las Vegas entertainers and nearly 140 shavees were on pace to raise about $500,000 (with funds still coming in) at the annual event to support the organization that battles childhood cancer.
Leading the New York-New York effort was MGM Resorts Executive Vice President and General Counsel John McManus, who by the end of the day was around $75,000 raised and was rising fast. McManus not only leads the Las Vegas campaign, but is also the top fundraiser in the U.S.
Celebs taking part were comic magician Farrell Dillon; mentalist Lioz; Enoch Augustus Scott of “Zombie Burlesque”; Melody Sweets; Piff the Magic Dragon; Donny Osmond; and the casts of “Chippendales” at the Rio, “America’s Got Talent,” “Fantasy,” “Thunder From Down Under,” “X Country,” “Magic Mike Live,” “X Burleseque,” and “Mad Apple.”
Event emcees included Feven Kay of Fox 5, JJ Snyder of “Morning Blend” on Channel 13, 102VGS personalities Shawn Tempesta and Sammi Reeves, KLUC’s Kayla Walker, “Magic Mike Live” emcee Jaclyn Mafuggi Caprio, and “Mad Apple” comic Harrison Greenbaum.
New York-New York exec James Healey was the overarching host of the shaves, which started at 10 a.m. and ended after 6 p.m. As always, the community showed up and shaved down for a worthy cause.
