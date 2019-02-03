Celebs descend on Lady Gaga’s show on Las Vegas Strip

An impressive array of newsmakers across the cultural spectrum turned out for Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show at Park MGM on Saturday night.

Celebrities of all ilk have figured out what to see and where to be seen in Las Vegas:

Lady Gaga’s performances at Park Theater.

An impressive array of newsmakers across the cultural spectrum turned out for Gaga’s “Enigma” show at Park MGM on Saturday night. Confirmed in the sold-out, 5,511-capacity crowd were: Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, soon-to-be Zappos at Planet Hollywood headliner Christina Aguilera, rock superstar Pink (who later hit the 10 p.m. performance of “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace) iconic broadcast executive Barry Diller, just-announced On The Record at Park MGM headliner Mark Ronson, Academy Award winner (for playing the disquieting Annie Bates in “Misery”) Kathy Bates, “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” fixture (we also remember her from “53X” at Paris Las Vegas) Shangela, “Scream Queens” on FX actress Billie Lourd (daughter of Carrie Fisher and Bryan Lourd), AND British singing sensation Rita Ora (appearing in a Super Bowl ad with Serena Williams for the dating app Bumble.

Got all that? It was a whole thing.

Gaga to Gayle King tonight:

“Please pass this message to the big O – just promise me you’ll ask her to consider running for president. Oprah Winfrey. The Oval Office. Double O’s” #ENIGMA — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) February 3, 2019

Name-checks who have attended Gaga’s previous “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano” shows include Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion, Adam Lambert of Queen, Tony Bennett, Bradley Cooper, Sarah Jessica Parker, Daniel Levy and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Celine was caught on social-media videos dancing through the show; Bennett famously took the stage for “The Lady Is a Tramp” and “Cheek To Cheek” on Jan. 20. Cooper joined the party on Jan. 26 for the duo’s first live performance of the Oscar-nominated ”Shallow” from “A Star is Born.”

Goodman’s wager

Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, a self-avowed “degenerate gambler,” bet the Patriots to cover two points in the Super Bowl. He caught the line before it moved to 2 1/2 points. He also has a prop wager, at plus-150, for Pats running back Sonny Michel to catch a single pass. Also, Goodman somehow piggy-backed a soccer bet just before making the bet on Michel at the Westgate Superbook.

I don’t know if anyone understands what Goodman has on the line in that game. After making the wager, Goodman turned to Westgate Sportsbook Vice President Jay Kornegay and said, “I don’t even know where to look to see whether I’ve won. I’m going to call you and say, “Hey, did I win?” Kornegay answered, “Don’t call me.”

Topper’s top prop

It came late in the game, but Carrot Top finally updated his famous New England Patriots/Kleenex dispenser helmet prop he unveiled after last year’s Super Bowl. Just last week, he turned the helmet into a hybrid, with a Saints logo on one side and a Chiefs decal on the other.

“This is the Saints helmet,” he said, pulling the tissue from the top to dab at tears, “or, if you don’t like that, here’s the Chiefs.” The bit killed on Friday night, and Topper called out, “I should’ve added that earlier!” Of course he’ll update again after today’s game.

