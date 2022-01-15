Celine Dion calls off North American tour

Celine Dion is shown performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Singer Celine Dion arrives for the Vauthier Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Celine Dion has canceled her entire North American tour. The superstar has reported she is following doctors’ orders.

Dion posted to social media Saturday morning her upcoming dates starting March 9 at Ball Arena in Denver and closing April 22 at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. have been pulled from the schedule. She said in a statement, “I was really hoping I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen my doctors are prescribing.”

Dion has been plagued by “severe and persistent muscle spasms,” according to her statement. This condition also forced cancellation of her opening dates at the Theatre at Resorts World in December.

Dion is still scheduled to resume her world tour May 25 in Birmingham, England; and closing Sept. 24 in Paris. She also has dates listed for 2023, running from May through July.

I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. – Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/zNnDMBo1JR — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 15, 2022

But Dion has not set any timeline for a possible return to Resorts World. Carrie Underwood opened the venue on Dec. 6, and Katy Perry has continued her “Play” residency this weekend.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” Dion continued. “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

I would be lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words just like you’re there… Tu me manques

– Céline xx… 📸 : Hans Lambrechts pic.twitter.com/KkF4K4kFRm — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 14, 2022

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

Dion’s announcement arrives a day after the sixth anniversary of the death of her husband/manager René Angéli. Dion also posted Thursday about her loss, saying, “I would by lying if I said I’m fine, I think of you at least a hundred times, ‘cause in the echo of my voice I hear your words, just like you were there.”

Officials for Dion and AEG Presents, which books the Theatre at Resorts World, have not responded to requests for additional comment about the canceled schedule.

In December, Concerts West CEO John Meglen, whose company is in the AEG corporate lineup, said his company will be prepared to stage Dion’s show when she is healthy.

“When she’s ready, she’s ready,” Meglen said Dec. 2 after a tour of the venue. “Celine’s not going anywhere.”

