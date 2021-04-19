Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood post tandem teases

Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood both posted teaser videos Monday, and both are reportedly heading to Resorts World.

Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Celine Dion is shown performing at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

This looks for all the (Resorts) world like the unveiling of a Strip residency lineup.

Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood both posted quick video clips Monday teasing a fabulous announcement due Wednesday. At noon, Dion posted on her social channels, “A little teaser for a fabulous reveal on April 21. Stay tuned.” She added a heart emoji. Dion is shown in a 5-second video on a giant pinball machine set. She neatly stops a rolling pinball with her high-heeled shoe. As we say, “Tilt!”

Within the hour, Underwood was shown on her social feeds while holding a butterfly, with the post, “I’m all aflutter with something exciting coming April 21.”

Both superstars have been reported, here and elsewhere, to be in Resorts World Las Vegas’ lineup of residency stars at The Theatre at Resorts World. Dion and Underwood would join Katy Perry and Luke Bryan in rotation at the 5,000-seat venue.

Dion has kept a residency in Las Vegas since she headlined at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2002-2019. Since 2018, she’s had a new estate constructed in the exclusive Summit development in the northwest. Such activity is consistent with plans to return to residency performing.

Dion is also re-setting her world tour for May-September 2022.

Underwood has not performed a residency in Las Vegas, but has been a top draw as a touring artist, most recently in May 2019 at MGM Grand Garden.

Along with those two stars, Perry and Bryan are also expected to be formally announced in the burst of Resorts World headliners. Both are “American Idol” judges. Perry has been all but confirmed to be among the resorts’ headliners.

Bryan, who just returned after a brief bout with COVID, is also reportedly in Resorts World’s plans. The resort caught good fortune as Bryan was named the Academy of Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year on Sunday.

Alongside Blake Shelton (and later Dierks Bentley), Bryan has proved a mirthsome host of the ACM Awards Show at MGM Grand Garden and T-Mobile Arena.

The idea is to employ all of these stars as ambassadors for the hotel, outside of their stage performances. With Dion and Underwood launching their own social-media messaging, that process seems to have started.

