Celine Dion debuts new gender-neutral clothing line for children

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner and international superstar has debuted a new line of gender-neutral clothing for children called Celinununu. She is shown in an action-packed video being chased by police officers, captured and handcuffed.

Celine Dion is shown during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion is shown during a break at The Studio at the Palms, where she has been working on her upcoming album, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion, seen in 2017 (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion’s new fashion line is no act, except that she’s doing some acting to launch the collection.

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner and international superstar has debuted a new line of gender-neutral clothing for children called Celinununu. She is shown in an action-packed video being chased by police officers, captured and handcuffed.

While on the ground she assures, “It’s OK, It’s OK … I’m Celine Dion.” Near the end, one of the arresting officers responds Celine’s claim by saying, “Yeah, girl, and I’m Beyonce.”

This abduction is because Celine had earlier sneaked into a maternity ward and blown magic glitter — in the form of the company’s black-and-white stars and crosses. The babies are then magically swathed in Celinununu stark, clean designs (the vibe is similar to the art on David Bowie’s final album, “Blackstar”).

It is the first design line for Celine, who is scheduled to close her groundbreaking residency at the Colosseum on June 8.

Nununu is an existing company known for its contemporary alternatives to traditional children’s fashion. The new line’s motto is, “Celinununu unites two forces by one voice: fashion has the power to shape people’s minds. inspire your children to be free, and find their own individuality through clothes.”

In branching out to her new project, Celine posted on Instagram, “I’ve always loved nununu and what they represent. Partnering with them to encourage a dialogue of equality and possibility makes so much sense.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.