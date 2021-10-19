Celine Dion delays Resorts World residency for medical reasons

Singing superstar Celine Dion is delaying the opening of her residency at Resorts World because of medical issue. Carrie Underwood will now open the new The Theater venue.

Singing superstar Celine Dion has long been expected to open The Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas. That plan changed Tuesday when Dion announced she is delaying her opening because of medical reasons.

Dion’s new dates are Jan. 19-Feb. 22, more than two months after her original scheduled opening from Nov. 5-20.

“Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing,” a news release early Tuesday stated. “Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show.”

I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. Now, I have to focus on getting better… I want to get through this as soon as I can. – Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/cEDLQt9HDg — Celine Dion (@celinedion) October 19, 2021

“I’m heartbroken by this,” Dion said. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it’s absolutely beautiful. I feel so bad that I’m letting them down, and I’m especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who’ve been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better. … I want to get through this as soon as I can.”

Representatives for the long-running Strip headliner said Tuesday they had no further information about her health.

Resorts World President Scott Sibella said Tuesday morning, “She has been a great partner. Her health is what’s important right now. We look forward to her performing in 2022.”

Tickets purchased with a credit card through authorized ticketing outlets at axs.com or Resorts World Las Vegas will be refunded automatically to the credit card used for purchase, according to the release. Purchasers should allow up to 30 days for processing the refund, it said.

For tickets purchased through nonauthorized sellers, reach out to the original point of purchase for more information.

Ticket holders of the canceled Las Vegas performances will receive a pre-sale opportunity for first access to purchase tickets for newly scheduled show dates when they are announced. For future Las Vegas performance dates and updates, visit rwlasvegas.com or celinedion.com.

Dion’s “Courage World Tour” is still scheduled to resume beginning March 9 . For tour updates visit celinedion.com.

Carrie Underwood is now the first headliner to perform in the Theater, opening the venue Dec. 1.

Dion had performed two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace over 16 years before closing in June 2019. She performed 1,141 shows for 4.5 million fans at Caesars.

Dion’s band has been rehearsing in the 5,000-seat Theater this week. She said when her residency was announced in May that she was planning a personal, storytelling production.

“We’re going to have personal content in the show. I hope I’m not wrong, but that’s my feeling, is that they want what I share with them. I am like an open book, for example, sharing my happy moments, and my sad moments and my struggles.”

