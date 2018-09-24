Kats

Celine Dion ending Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2018 - 8:00 am
 

Celine Dion, who ignited the era of the large-theater residency in Las Vegas, has announced she is closing her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her final performance is June 8.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run,” Dion said Monday morning in a statement. “Las Vegas has become my home and performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades.

“It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at The Colosseum throughout this fall and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

Dion, for whom the 4,298-seat Colosseum was built, will perform 28 additional show dates Feb. 26-March 16 and May 14-June. 8. Tickets for those shows go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Her current schedule, Oct. 30-Jan. 20, remains unchanged and tickets are on sale.

Dion has performed 1,089 shows for 4.5 million fans since opening her first residency, “A New Day …” at Caesars in March 2003. That series, which led to the hotel closing and taking apart the famed Circus Maximus showroom, ran through December 2007. Dion’s current production, presented by Concerts WestAEG Presents, opened March 15, 2011.

“What an extraordinary part of our lives these shows have been,” John Meglen, co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents, said Monday. “Celine took such a leap of faith, made such a big bet on Las Vegas when she decided to perform “A New Day… “all those years ago. And look what she’s done … she has changed the landscape of entertainment in Las Vegas. What she started, as a crazy idea that didn’t make sense to a lot of people, has now become the norm.

Now everyone wants to perform a residency in Las Vegas! All of us have Celine to thank for really making Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.”

Caesars Entertainment President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Frissora said, “Celine is ingrained within the legacy of Caesars Palace and it has been a tremendous honor to be a permanent home to one of the most legendary music icons for over 15 years.”

Dion recently overcame a condition in her middle ear, known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities and makes it difficult to sing. She was forced to cancel performances from March 27-April 18 to undergo minor surgery to address the problem and returned to the stage May 22.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like