Celine Dion goes ‘gaga’ at Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas show — VIDEO

Long-running Colosseum at Caesars Palace superstar Celine Dion took in Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” performance at Park Theater and touched off pandemonium backstage, in crowd and across social media.

Celine Dion dances during Lady Gaga's show on the Las Vegas Strip. (Screen capture gagadaily/Twitter)

Celine Dion went Gaga on the Strip on Sunday night.

“Give it up for Celine Dion!” Gaga said during her sold-out performance, as the crowd went nuts. “She prayed with me and my entire crew backstage before the show. That is how amazing she is. And when she was asked if she had any advice for me in Las Vegas, she said I didn’t need it because I was strong and I knew what I was doing.”

Lady Gaga talking about Celine Dion being in the audience and how they prayed together backstage tonight. #Enigma pic.twitter.com/5WAErnGdBr — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) December 31, 2018

She continued, “And, oh my God, I swear to you, the number of women that I can count on one hand that are supportive in this industry—I would lose fingers, OK? You are amazing.”

Dion’s level of excitement — even euphoria — shone on Instagram and Twitter, as she grooved to “Telephone,” “Edge of Glory,” “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance.”

Celine Dion getting her life at Lady Gaga's show pic.twitter.com/Gj7oV28kf3 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

Celine Dion slaying the Bad Romance choreo pic.twitter.com/ZRspm8oRKy — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

Celine support of the Gaga’s premiere at Park Theater was something of a christening, as Celine has been the queen of such Vegas residency since she opened “A New Day …” at the Colosseum in March 2003. She has announced she is ending her second residency at Caesars on June 8. Gaga, certainly, seems ready to fill Celine’s superstar void in Las Vegas.

“I love you Céline” – Lady Gaga expresses her love to Céline Dion who attended #Enigma tonight pic.twitter.com/zTuObMRxuz — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) December 31, 2018

