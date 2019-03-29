Celine Dion, James Corden bring karaoke special to prime time

"Carpool Karaoke" with Celine Dion on ":The Late Late Show with James Corden." (Terence Patrick/CBS)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is at Sambalatte coffee pub at The Smith Center, where soon I will join Italian vocalist Giada Valenti in her “From Venice With Love” show at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz.

By “join” I mean “watch,” though as always I have packed the maracas.

More from this scene, and elsewhere.

Pool season

The Celine Dion/James Corden trek around VegasVille and across Lake Bellagio on March 22 will air on prime time. “The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” is scheduled for 10 p.m. May 20 on CBS.

The two were shown cutting across the Bellagio Fountains show in a small watercraft, reminiscent of the iconic scene from “Titanic,” where Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet braved the ocean spray. The two are also shown in a photo in front of Caesars Palace’s main entrance, with that hotel’s fountains in the background.

“Carpool Karaoke” has turned into a network-TV phenomenon. Corden’s 2016 and 2017 installments won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Variety Special. His previous prime-time broadcast of “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live from Liverpool,” aired in August. The original version of that segment featuring Paul McCartney aired on “Late Late Show” last June. Find it online. You’ll tear up.

Screaming not stopping

“After The Screaming Stops,” the documentary chronicling the Matt Goss-Luke Goss reunion as late-’80s boy band Bros, has won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Documentary. The film also won Moment of the Year at the 2019 BBC Radio & Music Awards, recognizing its impressive viral response. We need a Las Vegas screening of this film, at once.

Palms is hot!

The Palms is sitting at third base on a hot table. Metaphorically speaking.

The Stirrin’ Dirt Casino Battle Royale Demolition set for Friday and Saturday at Core Arena is going bangin’ business. Expect, too, a second night for comic great Doug Stanhope, who sold out his two shows at Plaza Showroom on May 25 in something like 47 minutes.

Now, hotel Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel needs to sign the hot-selling lineup of Cuban comics “Vivir del Cuento,” which totally wiped out the place on March 21, to a showroom residency …

Tyler & Tyler

Steven Tyler celebrated his 71st birthday Friday at Catch at Aria on Tuesday with all members of Aerosmith. His actress daughter, Liv Tyler, also joined the fete. Aerosmith opens “Deuces Are Wild” on April 6; I plan to attend at least 27 shows in this residency, which runs on select dates through Dec. 4.

