Kats

Celine Dion, Lady Gaga reportedly to co-star at Paris Olympics

Celine Dion, left, and Lady Gaga. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

The color pink plays predominantly at the Paris Olympics, co-starring Celine Dion and Lady Gaga.

The two superstars are reportedly planning to duet on “La Vie en rose” in Friday night’s opening ceremonies. Translated as “Life in pink,” this is the signature song of the late French star Édith Piaf.

French journalist Thierry Moreau posted Wednesday that the two have rehearsed the song, with Dion to don a pink-and-black feather cape. No word on Gaga’s wardrobe plans, but expect something fantastic.

On Wednesday, Dion also posted photos of her tour of Paris, including a walkaround of The Louvre. She was thrilled to return to the illustrious museum.

Gaga has been busy promoting “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the trailer for which was released Tuesday. Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix co-star in the rowdy sequel to 2019’s “Joker,” due in theaters Oct. 4. Naturally, the Olympic stage is the perfect platform to promote the film.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

