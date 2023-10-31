70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Celine Dion makes Las Vegas return — at Golden Knights game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Dion has ...
Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Celine Dion, shown with guitarist Kaven Girouard, sports a Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas Golden Knigh ...
Celine Dion, shown with guitarist Kaven Girouard, sports a Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas Golden Knights jersey during her return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after minor ear surgery on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Cashman Photo)

Celine Dion made an appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. As a fan.

The entertainment legend and Las Vegas resident visited the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room during the team’s game against the Golden Knights.

Canadiens Vice President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée posted two photos with Dion from the visit.

“A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday,” Machabée posted on Instagram Tuesday, a message in French translated to English. “Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Dion is smiling and wearing a white winter vest and beige workout suit. Her reps have not returned messages for comments about this visit, or repeated requests for an update on her health.

Dion has been out of the public eye and off the stage since announcing she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome. The condition causes spasms without warning. There is no known cure. The condition has prevented Dion from performing her announced residency at Resorts World Theatre.

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old was forced to cancel the rest of her Courage World Tour, scheduled to perform through April of 2024.

Dion still lives in Lake Las Vegas. Officials from AEG Presents, which books Resorts World Theatre, have said they are confident she will eventually make it back to the stage.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Gordon: Is it time for Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo?
Gordon: Is it time for Raiders to bench Jimmy Garoppolo?
2
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
Las Vegas entertainment venue abruptly closing
3
This town in the southwest valley is one of the fastest-growing areas in US
This town in the southwest valley is one of the fastest-growing areas in US
4
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge open for motorists
5
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
Las Vegas real estate on pace to have worst year since 2008
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Creator of 25-year Las Vegas Strip hit: ‘We didn’t think it would last this long’
Creator of 25-year Las Vegas Strip hit: ‘We didn’t think it would last this long’
Pink wants ‘the best show that Vegas has ever seen’
Pink wants ‘the best show that Vegas has ever seen’
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Lewis Black returns to Vegas: ‘How much more can you build?’
Lewis Black returns to Vegas: ‘How much more can you build?’
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend
Kylie Minogue to headline ‘world’s most exclusive afterparty’ on F1 weekend