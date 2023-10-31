Celine Dion makes Las Vegas return — at Golden Knights game

A Montreal Canadiens official thanked Celine Dion, “The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Singer Celine Dion performs during her Courage tour in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019. Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Celine Dion, shown with guitarist Kaven Girouard, sports a Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas Golden Knights jersey during her return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after minor ear surgery on Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (Cashman Photo)

Celine Dion made an appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. As a fan.

The entertainment legend and Las Vegas resident visited the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room during the team’s game against the Golden Knights.

Canadiens Vice President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée posted two photos with Dion from the visit.

“A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday,” Machabée posted on Instagram Tuesday, a message in French translated to English. “Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Dion is smiling and wearing a white winter vest and beige workout suit. Her reps have not returned messages for comments about this visit, or repeated requests for an update on her health.

Dion has been out of the public eye and off the stage since announcing she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome. The condition causes spasms without warning. There is no known cure. The condition has prevented Dion from performing her announced residency at Resorts World Theatre.

Earlier this year, the 55-year-old was forced to cancel the rest of her Courage World Tour, scheduled to perform through April of 2024.

Dion still lives in Lake Las Vegas. Officials from AEG Presents, which books Resorts World Theatre, have said they are confident she will eventually make it back to the stage.

