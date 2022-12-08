Celine Dion postpones again, cites Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion has told fans she continues to battle Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable and rare condition that causes extreme muscle rigidity and spasms.

Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jenna Bush Gaer dressed as Celine Dion on the "Today" show on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (NBCUniversal)

Celine Dion has once more canceled dates on her upcoming European Courage World Tour schedule, moving dates scheduled from Feb. 24-April 11 to spring 2024.

Dion is also canceling eight performances next summer.

Dates from Aug. 26-Oct. 4, 2023, are still on the calendar and now represent the earliest of Dion’s performance dates. There has been no announcement of her plans to start her residency at Resorts World Theatre. The venue has been holding all of May open for her to return to the stage.

A tearful Dion said in an Instagram post early Thursday morning that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable and rare condition that causes extreme muscle rigidity and spasms that greatly limit a person’s mobility.

It was the first time Dion has publicly specified the condition that originally postponed her return to the Strip in November 2021. There was speculation months ago Dion might be ready to perform at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve. But clearly her latest message is she is not able to resume performing, anywhere.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the 54-year-old superstar said. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

Dion’s acting debut in a feature film, “Love Again,” is due out May 12. She co-stars opposite San Huegen and Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy.

“I miss seeing all of you … being on stage … performing for you,” Dion said. “I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but I can’t give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”

