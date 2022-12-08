Celine Dion postpones again, cites Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion has told fans she continues to battle Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable and rare condition that causes extreme muscle rigidity and spasms.
Celine Dion has once more canceled dates on her upcoming European Courage World Tour schedule, moving dates scheduled from Feb. 24-April 11 to spring 2024.
Dion is also canceling eight performances next summer.
Dates from Aug. 26-Oct. 4, 2023, are still on the calendar and now represent the earliest of Dion’s performance dates. There has been no announcement of her plans to start her residency at Resorts World Theatre. The venue has been holding all of May open for her to return to the stage.
A tearful Dion said in an Instagram post early Thursday morning that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable and rare condition that causes extreme muscle rigidity and spasms that greatly limit a person’s mobility.
It was the first time Dion has publicly specified the condition that originally postponed her return to the Strip in November 2021. There was speculation months ago Dion might be ready to perform at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve. But clearly her latest message is she is not able to resume performing, anywhere.
“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the 54-year-old superstar said. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.
“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
Dion’s acting debut in a feature film, “Love Again,” is due out May 12. She co-stars opposite San Huegen and Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy.
“I miss seeing all of you … being on stage … performing for you,” Dion said. “I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but I can’t give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”
For additional information and updates, visit celinedion.com.
Celine Dion Courage World Tour updates
Spring shows moving from 2023 to 2024
City, Country, Venue, Former Show Date,New Show Date:
Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena, Feb 24, 2023 to Mar 6, 2024
Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena Feb 27, 2023 to Apr 2, 2024
Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Mar 1, 2023 to Mar 19, 2024
Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena Mar 3, 2023 to Mar 21, 2024
Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena Mar 6, 2023 to Mar 31, 2024
Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Zurich Mar 8-9, 2023 to Mar 13-14, 2024
Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena Mar 12, 2023 to Mar 8, 2024
Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena Mar 14, 2023 to Mar 10, 2024
Budapest, Hungary Laszlo Papp Sports Arena Mar 16, 2023 to Mar 26, 2024
Zagreb, Croatia Zagreb Arena Mar 18, 2023 to Mar 16, 2024
Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Mar 20, 2023 to Mar 23, 2024
Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle Mar 22, 2023 to Mar 28, 2024
Birmingham England Utilita Arena Mar 26-27, 2023 to Apr 17-18, 2024
Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Mar 30-31, 2023 to Apr 5-6, 2024
Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro, Glasgow Apr 2-3, 2023 to Apr 13-14, 2024
Manchester, England AO Arena Manchester Apr 5-6, 2023 to Apr 9-10, 2024
London, England The O2 Apr 10-11, 2023 to Apr 21-22, 2024
The Courage World Tour Summer shows being cancelled:
City, Country Venue Cancelled Show Date
Tel Aviv, Israel Bloomfield Stadium May 31, 2023
Nicosia, Cyprus GSP Stadium June 3, 2023
Attard, Malta Ta’Qali June 6, 2023
Athens, Greece O.A.K.A. Stadium June 9, 2023
Bucharest, Romania National Arena June 11, 2023
Carhaix, France Les Vieilles Charrues July 13, 2023
Lucca, Italy Lucca Summer Festival July 15, 2023
Nyon, Switzerland Paléo Festival Nyon July 17, 2023
The Courage World Tour shows remaining in 2023:
City, Country Venue Show Date
Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Aug 26, 27 & 29, 2023
Paris, France La Defense Arena Sep 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2023
Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis Sept 17, 18 & 20, 2023
Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Sept 23-24, 2023
Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena Sept 27-28, 2023
Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Sept 30, 2023
Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Hall Oct 3-4, 2023
