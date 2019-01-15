Celine Dion pulls R. Kelly collaboration from online services

Celine Dion is shown during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion (Ian Laidlaw)

Celine Dion premieres the much-anticipated return of her headline residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on August 27, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Celine Dion and R. Kelly hit No. 1 in 1998 with “I’m Your Angel.”

That was a long time ago.

Dion has pulled the video of that best-selling collaboration from all music services, according to published reports originating from celeb website TMZ. Dion’s move to scrape the song from the web follows Lady Gaga’s decision to pull her 2013 project with R. Kelly, “Do What U Want (With My Body)” from streaming services last week.

Mon cher René… tu es toujours avec moi… et tu le seras toujours.

À ta douce mémoire… xx… My dearest René….always with me…..always will be.

— Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 14, 2019

Kelly wrote the song for Dion’s ‘98 holiday album, “These Are Special Times.”

Gaga and Dion have moved to cut ties with Kelly in the face of the bombshell Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which over three nights exposed multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Kelly. Gaga issued a lengthy statement in support of the women accusing Kelly of sexual abuse; Dion has not issued such a statement.

On my way to the taping of “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul”…. – Céline xx… En route pour l’enregistrement de « Aretha ! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen of Soul! »… – Céline xx… pic.twitter.com/DJlh4ECsPM — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 13, 2019

Elsewhere, Dion paid tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil, on Monday by posting a message and photo of Angelil with the message, “My dearest René….always with me…..always will be. In loving memory… xx …” Angelil died on Jan. 14, 2016 at age 73 of throat cancer.

Dion has also announced, and posted about, participating in the “Aretha: A Grammy Celebration for The Queen of Soul” tribute to Aretha Franklin, airing 9 p.m. March 10 on CBS. She joins such luminaries as Smokey Robinson, Patti LaBelle, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend and BeBe Winans. The special is hosted by Tyler Perry, and was taped Sunday at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

