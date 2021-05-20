Celine doubles her dates, Underwood adds six at Resorts World Las Vegas

Celine Dion has added 11 dates in January and February to her new show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Celine Dion is shown in a promotional photo for her "Celine" show at The Theatre at Resorts World. (Denise Truscello)

Celine Dion is shown in a promotional photo for her "Celine" show at The Theatre at Resorts World. (Sony Music Entertainment)

Carrie Underwood's "Reflection" is booked at The Theatre at Resorts World runs Dec. 1, 3-4, 8, and 10-11. (Jeremy Cowart)

A screen grab of Carrie Underwood is shown in Resorts Worlds Las Vegas' new commercial, "Stay Fabulous," promoting the resort's headlining lineup of Celine Dion, Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd. (Resorts World Las Vegas),

Carrie Underwood's dress she wore when singing the national anthem at Super Bowl XLIV is shown at Hard Rock Hotel Tulsa on historic Route 66 on May 3, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Celine Dion didn’t need to wait for a formal on-sale date to feel the love for her new show at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The international recording star and Vegas resident has already added 11 dates to her residency at the Theater at Resorts World. Credit the percolating, pre-sale activity for this move.

Dion’s new dates run from Jan. 19-Feb. 5, and are more than double her original set of 10 shows in November.

Also, announced hours after Dion’s expanded schedule, Carrie Underwood has grown her “Reflection” series by six dates, Covering March 23-April 2. That call was also made after Underwood’s robust pre-sales for her first residency on the Strip.

Tickets and info for all Theater at Resorts World headlining shows are available at AXS.com.

Due to incredible pre-sale demand, new shows from January 19 to February 5, 2022 at @rwlvtheatre have just been added! Pre-sales are on now! Public on-sale starts May 24 at 10am PT.

More Info 👉https://t.co/FQyFcxtVff

Tickets 👉https://t.co/ZBWmp6jBPm#CelineDionVegas pic.twitter.com/aMjup7n5G2 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 20, 2021

Even if officials at the hotel and concert promoter AEG Presents had planned for this demand, the response is impressive, showing Dion’s unflagging box-office appeal. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, with productions by Katy Perry and Luke Bryan also available.

In an interview this month, Dion said she is “super excited” to be the first resident star to play the 5,000-seat theater.

“They reached for me because I love to create a show with my team, I love to perform and I love to live here so it gives me the best of both worlds,” she said. “I’m super excited for Vegas, honestly, to give me the chance to be a mom and an artist.”

Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella says, “The response for our artist’s release and commercial have exceeding our expectations.” Sibella refers to the announcement of the four stars’ on-sales dates, and also the nationwide commercial featuring all six Resorts World headliners, including DJs Tiësto and Zedd.

Dion’s premiere at Resorts World and her return to the Strip is set for Nov. 5. Her opener is a special performance to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.