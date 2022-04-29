Celine likely to return to performing in Vegas after latest postponement

Celine Dion’s postponement of her world tour opens up the likelihood of her return to live performances happening at Resorts World.

Singer Celine Dion arrives for the Vauthier Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Celine Dion has postponed her world tour again and could return to live performances with her show at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Alix Malka)

“Here we go again ….”

That is Celine Dion talking as she levels the news that she is again postponing her world tour. Dion’s health issues persist, prompting her to move her road dates from February through October 2023. She was to resume touring in May.

The schedule shift is causing a ripple effect in Dion’s plans for Las Vegas, where it is likely her eagerly anticipated return to live performance will be at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. Dion had been positioned to open the Theatre in November. Health issues intervened and Carrie Underwood stepped in to christen the 5,000-seat venue.

If Dion’s health cooperates, she can now move into a series in October-November, dates open on both the Resorts World calendar and her own. Dion has not performed in Las Vegas since closing out at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in July 2019.

But for the moment, the superstar is focused on returning to top form.

“I’m so sorry we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time; first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows,” Dion said in a statement on her website and social media pages.

“I am doing a little bit better … but I’m still experiencing some spasms. I need to be in top shape when I’m on stage. I honestly can’t wait, but I’m just not there yet … I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that’s what you deserve.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.