81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Celine more than doubles her dates at Resorts World Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2021 - 10:32 am
 
Updated May 20, 2021 - 11:42 am
Celine Dion is shown in a promotional photo for her "Celine" show at The Theatre at Resorts Wor ...
Celine Dion is shown in a promotional photo for her "Celine" show at The Theatre at Resorts World. (Denise Truscello)
Celine Dion is shown in a promotional photo for her "Celine" show at The Theatre at Resorts Wor ...
Celine Dion is shown in a promotional photo for her "Celine" show at The Theatre at Resorts World. (Sony Music Entertainment)

Celine Dion didn’t need to wait for a formal on-sale date to feel the love for her new show at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The international recording star and Vegas resident has already added 11 dates to her residency at the Theater at Resorts World. Credit the percolating, pre-sale activity for this move.

Dion’s new dates run from Jan. 19-Feb. 5, and are more than double her original set of 10 shows in November. Tickets and info are available at AXS.com.

Even if officials at the hotel and concert promoter AEG Presents had planned for this demand, the response is impressive, showing Dion’s unflagging box-office appeal. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, with productions by Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan also available.

In an interview this month, Dion said she is “super excited” to be the first resident star to play the 5,000-seat theater.

“They reached for me because I love to create a show with my team, I love to perform and I love to live here so it gives me the best of both worlds,” she said. “I’m super excited for Vegas, honestly, to give me the chance to be a mom and an artist.”

Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella says, “The response for our artist’s release and commercial have exceeding our expectations.” Sibella refers to the announcement of the four stars’ on-sales dates, and also the nationwide commercial featuring all six Resorts World headliners, including DJs Tiësto and Zedd.

Dion’s premiere at Resorts World and her return to the Strip is set for Nov. 5. Her opener is a special performance to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
Felon jailed in theft of $1M in cash, chips from Henderson poker pro
2
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
Brown bear mauls Alaska man, who barely survives
3
Column: Las Vegas Ballpark could be temporary home of A’s
Column: Las Vegas Ballpark could be temporary home of A’s
4
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
5
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Idaho tourist hits $1.2M jackpot a night after arriving in Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST