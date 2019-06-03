Chainsmokers fire up Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas

Electronic dance music duo the Chainsmokers are shown in 3rd Street Stage on Friday. May 31, 2019. (Black Raven News)

Fremont Street Experience President Patrick Hughes is shown with the Chainsmokers on 3rd Street Stage on Friday. May 31, 2019. (Black Raven News)

Drew Taggart of lectronic dance music duo the Chainsmokers are shown in 3rd Street Stage on Friday. May 31, 2019. (Black Raven News)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the Blue Moon Bar outside Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. Waiting on an interview with Christina Aguilera. If I were to add the time I’ve spent this weekend waiting on the star of “The XPerience,” it would surpass the entire length of The White Album.

Not a complaint. Merely an observation. More from the scene as we’re looking through a glass onion …

Smoke on the Fremont

The Fremont Street Experience is famously rife with chainsmokers (lowercase), but the EDM tandem of the same name ignited up the place Friday night. The Viva Vision video/audio show is now playing a six-minute rotation of “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and “Something Just Like This.”

Alex Pall and Drew Taggart appeared, for real, on the 3rd Street Stage in front of a about 5,000 fans. Not since the most recent Zowie Bowie show has a duo so electrified the open space outside the D Las Vegas.

The video featuring the Wynn Nightlife resident headliners is the first to debut since work began on the Viva Vision’s $32 million renovation.

“It was a great turnout and the guy were really easy and humble,” said FSE President Patrick Hughes, who appeared onstage, sharing in the frivolity with the duo.

The Viva Vision project is due to be finished Dec. 31. The first full section is to be premiered June 13, with a new Steve Aoki-themed show. Aoki himself will perform at 9 p.m. that day, joined by Mayor Carolyn Goodman who (and I am totally speculating about this) is a major Aoki fan.

Reality, what a concept

In the topic of Fremont Street action, Hughes says the project with the working title “The Downtown Las Vegas Reality Show” has three of 10 episodes completed. This is the series backed by FSE, which plans to pitch it for distribution to various video-on-demand channels. “We are certainly looking at Netflix and Amazon Studios, but nothing is locked in just yet,” Hughes says.

Actor and frequent Vegas headliner Rob Schneider appeared in a cameo over the weekend. Cast members include comic-magicians Mike Hammer (Canyon Club at Four Queens), Xavier Mortimer (Windows Showroom at Bally’s) and Mateo Amieva (of the “Peti & Taller” comedy-magic production and late of “Criss Angel Mindfreak Live” at Luxor). So is ex-“Absinthe” Green Fairy Melody Sweets.

Hughes says the series should culminate filming on Halloween at FSE, where every day is Halloween.

MGM aftermath

Hotel and entertainment officials are seizing the moment after massive downsizing at MGM Resorts International, where more than 1,000 employees have been let go in the past four weeks.

Tuscany Suites & Casino owner Brett Heers commented on my Facebook post of MGM Resorts Chairman Jim Murren’s e-mail to staffers announcing the latest spate of layoffs: “Please come to Tuscany and fill out a application, we’re hiring!”

Got it.

Also, from The Stirling Club at Turnberry Place, Debra Kelleher of DK Hospitality says, “Please pass the word that the new Stirling Club is looking for talented, friendly and innovative thinking individuals for every department. Check us out at www.thestirlingclublv.com or send your resume to dk@thestirlingclublv.com. We need these folks!”

Not coincidentally, both locations are cool hangs, busy with great live entertainment from Vegas artists. There is hope.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.