Kats

Champion Aces bring the party to Drai’s on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2023 - 9:52 am
 
Updated October 21, 2023 - 10:21 am
Members of the Las Vegas Aces are shown celebrating their second straight WNBA title at Drai's Nightclub at Cromwell on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
The Las Vegas Aces pose with their trophy after winning Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the New York Liberty to take the championship at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Brooklyn, New York. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Members of the Las Vegas Aces are shown celebrating their second straight WNBA title at Drai's Nightclub at Cromwell on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Members of the Las Vegas Aces are shown celebrating their second straight WNBA title at Drai's Nightclub at Cromwell on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
Members of the Las Vegas Aces are shown celebrating their second straight WNBA title at Drai's Nightclub at Cromwell on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Aces’ victory parade on Friday night was a victory stroll into Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell.

The team arrived at the rooftop nightspot at about 12:15 a.m., taking over three VIP booths at stage left. Awaiting a full accounting of who was in the party lineup. But A’ja Wilson, Sydney Colson, Kiah Stokes, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum were in the mix. The team was in the club well past 2 a.m., at least, from the time stamps on social media.

Rapper Tee Grizzley was the night’s headliner. It was the second straight year the Aces partied at Drai’s after winning the title. The club is operated by Strip nightlife icons Victor Drai and his son, Dustin Drai.

Beforehand, the team played bingo at Green Valley Ranch (the former Ovation Showroom, for us longtime Vegas music fans). Wilson posted that she’d won a modest jackpot. “Winner, winner,” Wilson whispered during an Instagram video of her Bingo win. She panned her teammates, “Losers, loser,” landing at Stokes. Then Plum answered, “No, winner.”

Some of the Aces rocked wigs during the night, Wilson in purple, Stokes in orange and Plum in pink. Plum also sported what seemed a customized No. 88 Darren Waller jersey from his days at Georgia Tech, the left side in blue and the right in right with an Orange Bowl patch (Tech beat Mississippi State the 2014 Orange Bowl, Waller’s senior season).

The Aces were celebrating their 70-69 road victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night, taking the WNBA title in four games. The formal victory parade is set for 5 p.m. Monday starting at Tropicana Avenue and the Strip and moving northbound to T-Mobile Arena. Fans are encouraged to convene on the route, as T-Mobile Arena opens at 3 p.m.

The team logo was branded around the club. The round place mats on the VIP cocktail tables showed an Aces team photo with the message “BACK-TO-BACK WNBA CHAMPIONS 2022-23” and the team’s two WNBA championship trophies.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

