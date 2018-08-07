Charles Oakley cuts deal in Las Vegas Strip cheating case

Charles Oakley’s attempt to change the outcome of a table game at The Cosmopolitan has cost the ex-NBA star $1,000.

Charles Oakley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Oakley has pled no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in after he was arrested at the Strip resort on July 8. As reported by the website TMZ, Oakley was originally charged with committing a fraudulent act in a casino after officials claim he cheated “multiple times” while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em poker.

But Oakley’s Las Vegas attorneys negotiated a fine that keeps the ex-NBA standout out of jail. Oakley, 54, played with six NBA teams, known mostly for his time with the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

Oakley’s original felony charges carried a maximum six-year sentence.

“Mr. Oakley has pled no contest to the simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct which fully resolves this situation,” Oakley’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in a statement. “He appreciates the professionalism of the District Attorney and the Cosmopolitan in resolving this event.”

