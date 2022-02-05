Cheapshot plans April 1 opening in downtown Las Vegas

Amy Saunders, creator of "The Miss Behave Game Show," is partnering with Ryan Doherty’s Corner Bar management for a new nightclub in downtown Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto)

Miss Behave is lining up a hit on Fremont East. The nightclub distinctively dubbed Cheapshot is taking over the former Beauty Bar space at 520 E. Fremont St. Look for an April 1 opening.

Amy Saunders, who created “The Miss Behave Game Show” at Bally’s, and Ryan Doherty’s Corner Bar management are partnering in the entertainment destination. Saunders’ highly improvisational game show, with such competitions as “Shout Quietest,” was brilliant. But its frenzied format (including a ping pong-ball fight among all audience members to close the show) and ramshackle staging was a better fit downtown.

“Showbiz runs through our blood at Cheapshot,” Saunders, defined as maestro of entertainment for Cheapshot, said in a statement. “Without the need to play it safe, we’re taking it back to the wild times of the old-school Vegas showrooms and lounges.”

The space is to be a tight 3,000 square feet, 99-seat capacity. “Draped in rich reds with touches of gold accentuated by soft lighting,” is how the release describes the vibe. Booths and cozy seats close in on the stage. Bartenders will serve cheap, stiff drinks (by their measure) and also FizzyWater.

Doherty’s company has made its imprint on Fremont Street with The Commonwealth and its hideaway, The Laundry Room, Park on Fremont and Lucky Day.

Doherty has been around the scene for more than a moment. As he says, “It will be weirdly sexy. Downtown Vegas is the Strip’s naughty little sister, and Cheapshot captures that live and loose feeling. Like anything could happen.”

It can. Just remember to bring your own ping-pong balls, kids.

