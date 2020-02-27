Cher cancels Las Vegas Strip weekend shows

This weekend’s Cher shows were the final dates listed on the pop legend’s 2020 schedule at Park Theater.

Cher watches the the Bellagio Fountain show as it plays her 1998 hit "Believe" on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Tom Donoghue)

Cher has announced she is too sick to perform at Park MGM on Friday and Saturday night. She is citing an upper-respiratory infection and doctor’s orders to shut down “Classic Cher” this weekend.

MGM Resorts International and concert promoter AEG Events say new dates for her return to the Park MGM venue will be announced within the next two weeks.

Meantime, orders purchased with credit cards will be refunded to the card used for the transaction. Cash purchases will be refunded at point of sale. Fans also can apply the refunds to an upcoming “Classic Cher” show when the tickets go on sale.

Bruno Mars is the next scheduled headliner at Park Theater on March 6 and 7.

