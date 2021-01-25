Chicago sets September return to The Venetian Theatre

Chicago has performed live every year since 1967, and says this year is not an exception.

Walfredo Reyes of Chicago, shown at The Venetian Theater, played in showrooms and clubs on the Strip as a teenager and graduated from the UNLV School of Music. (Peter Pardini)

A promotional shot of Chicago, returning to the Las Vegas Strip in September at The Venetian Theatre. (Live Nation).

Chicago is returning to The Venetian Theatre in the fall.

The venerable rock band is booked Sept. 15-18, with tickets onsale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com or The Venetian box offices. The show is set sell at for full capacity in the 1,815-seat venue, and conditional on such public gatherings being allowed during pandemic recovery.

Chicago joins ZZ Top’s rescheduled shows in April on The Venetian Theatre’s current ticket schedule. All of it depends on COVID protocols, of course.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Chicago boasts a busy live schedule and has performed live every year since being founded in 1967. Chicago’s debut album, Chicago Transit Authority, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014. Band members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017. The duo penned such classics as “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday In The Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” and “Make Me Smile.”

Chicago has a link to Las Vegas through UNLV’s music program. Graduate and drummer Walfredo Reyes Jr.’s days in town date to when he backed Debbie Reynolds as a teenager. He also played in a lounge band around the city, and has frequently sat in with his friends Jerry Lopez and Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns.

The band’s current lineup is founding members Lamm on keyboard and vocals, Pankow on trombone and Lee Loughnane on trumpet and vocals; Keith Howland on guitar and vocals; Lou Pardini on keyboards and vocals; Ray Herrmann on sax and flute; Neil Donell on vocals; Brett Simons on bass and Ramon “Ray” Yslas on percussion.

Chicago has proven one of the biggest-selling and most-acclaimed rock bands in history. Their overall record sales exceed the 100 million mark, with 21 top 10 singles, five consecutive No. 1 albums, 11 No. 1 singles and five gold singles. Twenty-five of their 37 albums have been certified platinum, with 47 gold and platinum awards.

In a 2016 interview, Pankow gave a nod to the band’s endurance.

“We’ve amassed a lot of accolades and have a huge number of fans, still,” Pankow said. “And you know what else? The band is still slammin’.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late CEO and chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.