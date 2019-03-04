‘Chicago,’ starring Christie Brinkley, returning to Las Vegas Strip

Christie Brinkley uses a little cotton candy as a prop at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America’s (WSWA) 75th Annual Convention and Exposition at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (Southern Glazers's Wine & Spirits of Nevada).

Christie Brinkley is shown playing Roxie Hart in "Chicago," which performs for seven shows at the Venetian Theater in April. (The Publicity Lab)

Roxie Hart always loved seeing her name in the periodicals. And Christie Brinkley is no stranger to publicity, either.

The supermodel and actress is returning to the role of Hart in the touring version of “Chicago,” sitting down for seven shows at the Venetian Theater from April 10-14. Show times are 7:30 p.m. daily, with added shows at 1 p.m. April 13-14 (tickets start at $75 and are on sale 10 a.m. Friday, available at venetian.com, at the Venetian box office or by phone at 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469).

Brinkley portrayed Hart, the classic musical’s campy murderess, on Broadway in 2010. She also played Hart on London’s West End for four weeks, and again on Broadway in 2012.

Brinkley also performed on Broadway in “Celebrity Autobiography,” in which celeb memoirs are acted out onstage. She was originally famous as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, and early in her acting career was featured in the hit comedy “Vacation” and effectively showcased in then-husband Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” music video.

Away from the stage, Brinkley has also prospered as a photographer, designer, political activist and philanthropist. She has launched a line of natural skin-care products, Brinkley Beauty.

“Chicago” has a long connection to the Las Vegas Strip, as the original resident production show at Mandalay Bay, in the theater where “Michael Jackson One” is now staged. The show ran for years, ending in 2000, with such stars as Marilu Henner, Ben Vereen, Chita Rivera and Hal Linden rotating through the cast.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.