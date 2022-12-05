Chili Peppers to make return to Allegiant Stadium

The Red Hot Chili Peppers play Allegiant Stadium on April Fool’s Day. They most recently played the stadium in August.

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis sings with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Bassist Flea and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bassist Flea sings with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis sings with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lead singer Anthony Kiedis performs with The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Lead singer Anthony Kiedis, Bassist Flea and lead guitar John Frusciante perform as The Red Hot Chili Peppers at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing Allegiant Stadium like a bunch of fools next spring.

The Peppers play the stadium April 1, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at ticketmaster.com.

The show is less than a year after the Chili Peppers played Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6. That was their first Vegas show in a decade. That show was during the band’s 40-date stadium tour, it’s biggest event.

The Chili Peppers released two top-selling albums this year, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.