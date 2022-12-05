Chili Peppers to make return to Allegiant Stadium
The Red Hot Chili Peppers play Allegiant Stadium on April Fool’s Day. They most recently played the stadium in August.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing Allegiant Stadium like a bunch of fools next spring.
The Peppers play the stadium April 1, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday (Pacific time) at ticketmaster.com.
The show is less than a year after the Chili Peppers played Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6. That was their first Vegas show in a decade. That show was during the band’s 40-date stadium tour, it’s biggest event.
The Chili Peppers released two top-selling albums this year, “Unlimited Love” and “Return of the Dream Canteen.”
