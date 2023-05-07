Chris Brown, Usher reportedly in skirmish at Mayweather’s skate center

Chris Brown and Usher have been friends for years, but were reportedly in a Vegas altercation on Friday night.

Chris Brown performs at the Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 6, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Recording superstars and Strip headliners Chris Brown and Usher were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at an east Las Vegas skating complex owned by boxing great Floyd Mayweather on Friday night.

Both performers were in the lineup for Saturday’s Lovers & Friends music festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. About 60,000 fans attended the daylong event.

Brown opened his set at 6:25 p.m. wearing a white dress shirt, T-shirt and black ball cap with an inverted L.A. Dodgers logo.

Usher started about 8:25 p.m. (the event was about 46 minutes behind schedule) following Brown and 50 Cent on the Friends stage, which along with the Lovers stage is the main festival platform.

Usher wore shades to start and performed his characteristically dance-heavy set. He did not look like a guy why had been in a skating-center dust-up the night before.

In what could have been a cryptic reference to Brown, Usher said late in his set, “We all go through some (stuff), but if you keep doing the same thing over and over, you’re the fool.” Brown has an extensive history of legal and relationship issues.

The event also featured Missy Elliot, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

The incident between Brown and Usher, two longtime friends, reportedly unfolded late Friday night/early Saturday during Brown’s 34th birthday party at Skate Rock City recreation complex on Boulder Highway.

Media reports indicated Brown was acting disrespectfully toward recording artist Teyana Taylor, seated on a bench outside the rink.

Usher apparently interceded, arguing with Brown, and the two men left the center to an area behind their respective buses. Usher came out of the incident with a bloody face, possibly after being jumped by Brown’s entourage.

During his Saturday set, Brown showed no ill effects of the previous night’s events. He made no mention of it from the stage. Usher also performed his usual crowd-pleasing set.

Brown is a headliner at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell. Usher routinely sells out Dolby Live at Park MGM.

