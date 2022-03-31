Chris Rock’s first post-Oscar comments, ‘How was your weekend?’

Chris Rock was greeted with a long standing ovation in Boston, saying “Whoa, OK!” and “Yo, let me do the show!”

Chris Rock, center, arrives at the Wilbur Theater before a performance, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Chris Rock brought the laughs with tears in his eyes on Wednesday in his first appearance since the Oscars.

Rock made his first comments since Sunday’s Will Smith slap debacle in the first of two two sold-out shows at Boston’s Wilbur Theater. According to published reports Rock walked onstage to a thunderous standing ovation “Whoa, OK!” he called out. He waited several seconds and added, “Yo, let me do the show!”

He continued, “Let me be all misty and (expletive),” and joked, “How was your weekend?” The crowd laughed.

“I don’t have a bunch of (expletive) about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock said. “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that (expletive). And it will be serious and funny.”

Rock’s “Ego Death” tour is fast selling out, with tickets to his shows in Boston going for $1,000 on Wednesday. He’s set to headline the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 6-7, and also July 3. Tickets for all three shows remained on sale, starting at $99 (not including fees), on Ticketmaster.

