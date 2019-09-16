Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Billy Idol announce Las Vegas dates for 2020

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new Las Vegas show: THE XPERIENCE at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Lionel Richie performs during the 23rd annual Keep Memory Alive "Power of Love Gala" benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 16, 2019 in Las Vegas. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie and Billy Idol are peering into 2020 in Las Vegas.

Those three superstars have added dates to their calendars into next year. Aguilera has added 10 dates to “The XPerience” residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. That stretch begins Dec. 27-31 and continues Feb. 26-29 and March 4-6. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Aguilera returns for her regularly scheduled performances beginning Friday and running through Oct. 5.

Richie, a judge on “American Idol” along with Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, is returning to Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on March 11, 13 and 14. His “Lionel Richie — Las Vegas” production is billed as an all-new show, according to the announcement issued after his sold-out shows at the venue in August. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Idol, effectively advancing the spirit of Elvis in his recurring appearances in Las Vegas, is back with five days in March at Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms. Idol’s new dates are March 6-7, 11 and 13-14. His already booked shows run Oct. 4-5, 9, and 11-12. Idol is joined by longtime collaborator and guitar great Steve Stevens. His tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday, too.

