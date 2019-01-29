Christina Aguilera is the next headliner to be announced at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood In Las Vegas. Aguilera herself announced the first 16 dates herself — briefly — on Monday.

As reported by music-celebrity website breathheavy.com, Aguilera will open her run at the venue on May 31. Her website reportedly listed the dates for a time Monday, then they were taken down. But Caesars Entertainment officials confirmed late Monday that an announcement that Aguilera is headlining at Planet Hollywood was planned for Tuesday morning.

A fan Twitter account showed the series running through the end of May, under the “Liberation Tour” title.

Aguilera impressed Caesars resort execs with her headlining appearance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Oct. 27. She is set to enter into a headlining rotation with Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” production, and open a little more than a month after the Backstreet Boys close their extended engagement after a two-year run on April 27.

