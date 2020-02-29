Christina Aguilera’s show in Las Vegas canceled due to tech issues

Hundreds of fans lined up to enter the show were told at about 9:30 p.m. that the performance would not take place.

Fans are show at the entrance of Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood about 10 minutes before the resort announced Christina Aguilera has canceled her performance because of technical issues. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans are shown at the box office for Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood on Friday, shortly after the resort announced Christina Aguilera has canceled her performance because of technical issues. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A technical snafu has wiped out Christina Aguilera’s performance Friday night at Zappos Theater.

“Unfortunately tonight’s performance has been cancelled due to severe technical difficulties that could not be remedied. Refunds will be issued automatically at your original point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement.

I’m heartbroken to say that unfortunately tonight’s show in Las Vegas has been cancelled due to severe technical difficulties that could not be remedied. Refunds will be issued automatically at your original point of purchase. I am so sorry for this inconvenience. xo — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 29, 2020

Hundreds of fans lined up to enter “The XPerience” show were told at about 9:30 p.m. that the performance would be spiked. Aguilera’s stated show time is 9 p.m.

Though initial word outside the theater was the ticket-scanning devices had been malfunctioning, some fans did enter through the security gates into the Zappos Theater lobby.

“They were keeping everybody on the outside,” said state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer, visiting from Reno with his wife, April, and 10-year old twins Lincoln and Lucy. “We stood there for an hour, and then they canceled.”

Added April: “They told us she was ready to go.”

Courtney Booth of Las Vegas spent 45 minutes in the line leading to the theater. She wore a vintage-era Aguilera shirt under a black-leather jacket.

“I’ve been a fan of hers since the ’90s. It was either her or Britney Spears,” Booth said. Asked if she would return to Zappos to for another shot at Aguilera, Booth said, “Probably, unless the Golden Knights are playing. Then I’ll probably go to the Golden Knights.”

Full disclosure, the Golden Knights play at T-Mobile Arena, operated by MGM Resorts International. Booth happens to be an executive meetings manager with MGM Resorts, which also owns Park Theater, where this week Cher announced she had canceled her two weekend shows. It’s all like one big family here in Vegas.

Here is #CourtneyBooth at canceled @xtina show, describing her angst … technical snafu wipes out the performance. pic.twitter.com/PG4IV37l40 — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) February 29, 2020

