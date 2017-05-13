Chumlee’s candy store opening pushed back to next week

Brothers Sage and Austin "Chumlee" Russell are shown at Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Jennifer Burbank and Chumlee at the Super Bowl Corona party at Drai's atop The Cromwell on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.

The 1976 AMC Pacer from the 1992 film "Wayne's World," was sold for a little less that $40,000 at the 2017 Barrett-Jackson auto auction at Mandalay Bay. (Barrett-Jackson)

Chumlee will sell no (red) vine before its time.

Thus, the opening of Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard has been delayed for at least a week. The sugar shop operated by Austin Russell, nickname of Chumlee, of “Pawn Stars” fame, was originally planned to open last Monday but instead has been pushed back to next week.

A partnership of Chumlee and his brother, Sage Russell, the store takes up a smallish space on the lower level of Pawn Plaza. The location is ideal, next to Rick’s Rollin’ Smoke Barbecue and Tavern and abutting the mall’s open deck. That spot was previously home to Pawn Donut and Coffee, which pulled out of the Plaza in August.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Russell says, “That location was used previously as a donut shop and management had thought the appropriate permitting was in place to cover anything edible. That turned out not to be the case, as the food items were different and additional permitting was required before the candy shop could open. A meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday to confirm all permits needed are in place and we hope to open by the end of next week.”

Sweet.

This car’s worthy!

More from the Kats! Pawn Bureau …

Rick Harrison often asks questions for which he knows the answer. For instance, during stogie night with the boys at La Casa Cigars and Lounge at Tivoli Village on Thursday, he blurted, “What’s the sales price of the 1976 AMC Pacer from ‘Wayne’s World.’ “

He’s referring, of course, to the MirthMobile.

“Thirty thousand?” I guessed.

“Twenty-one thousand?” Planet Hollywood magician Murray Sawchuck guessed.

“One dollar!” guessed one friend who watches too much “The Price is Right.”

“Try $40,000,” Harrison said.

He knows. Harrison once owned that car, buying it from a private owner in Orlando, Fla., for $9,500 during a 2015 episode of “Pawn Stars.” The car had been sitting for 20 years, was not in running condition and was, in the sort of disrepair befitting a neglected, 40-year-old vehicle.

But Harrison had the car totally restored, replacing the upholstery and repainting the vehicles famed light-blue-and-flames color scheme. Even the car stereo, on the fritz during the film, was fixed.

Typically, a Pacer of that year in good condition is worth about $3,000. But work ordered by Harrison jacked up the car’s value. So did the car’s established provenance as the only Pacer used in the 1992 classic, which starred Mike Myers as Wayne and Dana Carvey as Garth. At time, the movie was just the second skit from “Saturday Night Live” developed as a feature film and remains the highest-grossing “SNL”-inspired movie ever. (“The Blues Brothers,” from 1980, was the first “SNL” sketch to make it to the big screen.)

Harrison sold the car to a private buyer at the Barrett-Jackson auto action at Mandalay Bay in October, the sales price just a little less than $40,000 — $37,400. Harrison forked over the requisite 20-percent fee to Barrett-Jackson to handle the transaction.

Allowing for the $10,000-$15,000 he spent on the full restoration, Harrison still made a nice profit. And, he got a good cigar story, too.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.