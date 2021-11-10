Circa rappelling event in downtown Las Vegas abruptly canceled

Ten corporate CEOs had planned to scale Circa’s hotel tower Wednesday, but it didn’t happen.

A view of the Circa hotel tower where 10 CEOs were to rappel down the side of the building facing Stadium Swim. (Black Raven Films)

A view of the Circa hotel tower, where on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2011 10 CEOs were to rappel down the side of the building facing Stadium Swim. (Tom Donoghue)

Derek and Nicole Stevens are shown on 1st Street Stage on Fremont Street, in front of the ​Circa entrance, on Halloween 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Great Drop has been called off.

Ten CEOs will not be rappelling down the side of Circa on Wednesday afternoon, as originally planned.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said the event has been canceled, with no immediate explanation and no plans to re-book the stunt. Hotel CEO Derek Stevens said he had no idea why the event was spiked.

Eight of the 10 CEOs who had planned to participate had asked to remain anonymous.

Stevens announced Tuesday that 10 CEOs from across the country had arranged to scale the south-facing hotel tower, descending to the Stadium Swim pool deck.

“It’s 10 CEOs from various companies, investment companies, hedge funds,” said Stevens, known for his inventive marketing strategies. “You know, solar power companies, stuff like that. And they’re also very wealthy individuals.”

Stevens said the group had originally approached him between six and eight months ago with the idea, having read up on downtown Las Vegas’ newest resort. Stevens had no plans to scale the property himself. He was, however, eager to capture the event on videos and with photos.

