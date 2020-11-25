Circa ready to open hotel Dec. 26 with 2-night room deal

Circa co-owner Derek Stevens wants to “get the party started early” with a Dec. 26 room deal.

Derek Stevens speaks about the making of and official opening of the Circa Resort & Casino following a news conference at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Circa owner Derek Stevens checks on a craps table shortly before the first roll of the dice on the casino floor at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circa owner Derek Stevens speaks at Stadium Swim during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Derek Stevens speaks about the making of and official opening of the Circa Resort & Casino following a presser at Vegas Vickie's Cocktail Lounge on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Circa’s guest rooms open Dec. 28.

Or do they?

The new downtown Las Vegas resort’s hotel tower is actually opening Dec. 26. That date is open for anyone who books a room or suite for Dec. 28. That’s two free nights, sports fans. The program is billed as the “World’s Earliest Check-In,” keeping with the hotel’s “World’s Largest Sports Book” bravado.

Circa co-owner Derek Stevens says he wants to get the celebration going a day after Christmas, and leading to the hotel’s scheduled New Year’s Eve CBS-TV party at Stadium Swim.

“The hotel tower marks the final phase of Circa’s opening, but we want to get the party started early,” Stevens said in a statement. “We’ve made it our mission to house the biggest and the best amenities at Circa – whether it’s the world’s largest sportsbook or the country’s best pool for sports fans –- so why not take it to the next level and have the world’s earliest check-in too?”

A total of 512 rooms are to open next month. Those include standard, suites, bunk bed suites and pads, and the founder’s suites.

The 21-and-over resort opened its casino, restaurants, sports book Stadium Swim and shops on Oct. 28. Dec. 28 marks the opening of the chic rooftop lounge, Legacy Club.

Stevens said during a recent episode of “PodKats!” his resort was built to appeal to the masses (provided they are age 21 or older).

“Las Vegas 43 million people visit in 2019, and 24 million of them came here,” Stevens said, referring to Fremont Street. “Our customer is the Las Vegas customer.”

