Circa shuts down live audience for New Year’s Eve event

The newly minted Circa resort on Fremont Street has snuffed out plans to allow guests to attend the Zowie Bowie performance at Stadium Swim running through midnight New Year’s Eve.

Stadium Swim, open year-round, at Circa in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

View of Stadium Swim from above in a Flex King Suite at Circa on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zowie Bowie will headline a New Year's Eve show and CBS broadcast from Stadium Swim at Circa. (Patrick Rivera)

Zowie Bowie is headlining a New Year's Eve show and CBS broadcast from Circa's Stadium Swim, Legacy Club and other locations. (Patrick Rivera)

Well, this is a fitting way to close out 2020 in Las Vegas.

Hotel officials, led by co-owner Derek Stevens, decided Wednesday morning to close the entire pool deck, adhering to Clark County and city of Las Vegas restrictions for mass gatherings. The hotel’s other amenities, including the just-opened, rooftop Legacy Club, will be open to the public.

Across Main Street at the Plaza, owner Jonathan Jossel says the hotel’s fireworks presentation will go off as scheduled. “If people want to enjoy the fireworks show on TV or by walking along a public street, they can do that,” Jossel said Wednesday. “There is no plan, or has there ever been a plan, to make the fireworks show an event at the Plaza. We have no fireworks party, or no special place set aside to watch the show.”

Outside the hotel’s entrance, Fremont Street Experience is allowing a crowd to ring in the new year, with no live entertainment but with its LED Viva Vision canopy show running through the night. The event’s format, with a $25 service fee for guest, has sparked health-safety concerns among state officials.

At Circa, the original plan for NYE was to cap capacity at 400-500 at the outdoor Stadium Swim, which is set up for 4,000 guests. No tickets were issued for the event, which was restricted to hotel guests.

Thus, the NYE event is strictly a television and live-stream experience, in a city where almost all live entertainment has been sidelined since March.

“As disappointed as we are to learn we are not able to have an audience for show ‘live’ and in front of us, we could not be more excited to party with millions of people (watching) from home,” Zowie Bowie front man Chris Phillips texted Wednesday. “If this is what it takes to help protect our community, I’m all for it.”

Phillips is backed by a 17-piece show band and singers Jaime Lynch and Christina Amato. Skye Dee Miles is set to appear at midnight, and topnotch Las Vegas vocalists Michelle Johnson and Sina Foley are also in the lineup.

The broadcast hosts are KLAS anchors Brian Loftus, Kirsten Joyce, Tedd Florendo and Alex Backus along with Marcia Acega-Dunn from KSWB-TV in San Diego and Anthony Bailey from KGPE-TV in Fresno, California. Crews also will be stationed at Hard Rock Live on the Strip and at Plaza for that hotel’s fireworks display, also a closed event.

The show serves as a fundraiser for Souper Bowl of Caring, which raises money to address hunger crisis in each market. Viewers are encouraged to donate by phone, online or texting “NYEDONATE” to 26989.

