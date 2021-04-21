Cirque announces relaunch dates for ‘Mystere’ and ‘O’

Cirque CEO Daniel Lamarre says, “This is the moment we’ve been waiting for,” as “Mystere” and “O” return.

“Mystere,” as is customary, is one step ahead of the field. Cirque’s first show to ever perform in residency on the Strip is the first to return after pandemic shutdown, the company formally announced Wednesday morning.

The Treasure Island production Mystère will return June 28, followed by the relaunch of “O” at Bellagio on July 1. Tickets for both shows are onsale noon Wednesday. And Blue Man Group, a Cirque acquisition show, is due back at Luxor on June 24, tickets onsale April 29.

“Mystere” opened at Treasure Island in December 1993. “O” opened with Bellagio in October 1998.

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” Cirque President and CEO Daniel Lamarre said in a statement. “Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage.

“I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can’t wait to see the lights go back on.”

Cirque has been dark since March 2020, shutting down all 44 international productions and throwing 3,500 artists, stagehands and staff out of work. About 1,370 were Las Vegas employees. The company has committed to returning “The Beatles Love” at Mirage, “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay” and “Ka” at MGM Grand. “Zumanity” at New York-New York closed permanently in November.

Cirque also announced international shows “Luzia” will return to Royal Albert Hall in London starting Jan. 12, and “Kooza” will be presented under the Big Top in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic starting Nov. 25.

